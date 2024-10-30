Quess Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.45% YoY

Quess Corp Q2 Results Live : Quess Corp declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 9.08% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 28.45%.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.52%, although profit saw a decline of 11%. This indicates a mixed performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.24% year-over-year, impacting the overall cost structure of the company.

Operating income experienced a decline of 4.37% sequentially, but it showcased a remarkable increase of 36.66% on a year-over-year basis. This suggests improved efficiency compared to last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.08, marking a 23.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Quess Corp has delivered a -4.71% return in the last week, a 6.55% return over the last six months, and an impressive 27.02% year-to-date return.

Currently, Quess Corp has a market capitalization of ₹9872.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹875 and a low of ₹418.3, indicating volatility in its stock price.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold' rating, one a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to 'Buy', signaling positive sentiment among analysts despite the mixed quarterly performance.

Quess Corp Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5179.36 5003.11 +3.52% 4748.34 +9.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4576.8 4444.04 +2.99% 4077.53 +12.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.72 68.98 +1.08% 69.66 +0.08% Total Operating Expense 5053.2 4871.18 +3.74% 4656.02 +8.53% Operating Income 126.16 131.93 -4.37% 92.31 +36.66% Net Income Before Taxes 102.13 118.56 -13.86% 79.28 +28.83% Net Income 92.39 103.81 -11% 71.93 +28.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.08 5.86 +3.75% 4.92 +23.73%