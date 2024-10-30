Quess Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.45% YoY

Quess Corp Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.08% YoY & profit increased by 28.45% YoY.

Published30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Quess Corp Q2 Results Live
Quess Corp Q2 Results Live

Quess Corp Q2 Results Live : Quess Corp declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 9.08% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 28.45%.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.52%, although profit saw a decline of 11%. This indicates a mixed performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.24% year-over-year, impacting the overall cost structure of the company.

Operating income experienced a decline of 4.37% sequentially, but it showcased a remarkable increase of 36.66% on a year-over-year basis. This suggests improved efficiency compared to last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.08, marking a 23.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Quess Corp has delivered a -4.71% return in the last week, a 6.55% return over the last six months, and an impressive 27.02% year-to-date return.

Currently, Quess Corp has a market capitalization of 9872.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 875 and a low of 418.3, indicating volatility in its stock price.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold' rating, one a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to 'Buy', signaling positive sentiment among analysts despite the mixed quarterly performance.

Quess Corp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5179.365003.11+3.52%4748.34+9.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4576.84444.04+2.99%4077.53+12.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.7268.98+1.08%69.66+0.08%
Total Operating Expense5053.24871.18+3.74%4656.02+8.53%
Operating Income126.16131.93-4.37%92.31+36.66%
Net Income Before Taxes102.13118.56-13.86%79.28+28.83%
Net Income92.39103.81-11%71.93+28.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.085.86+3.75%4.92+23.73%
FAQs
₹92.39Cr
₹5179.36Cr
