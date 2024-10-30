Quess Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.45% YoY

Quess Corp Q2 Results Live : Quess Corp declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 9.08% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 28.45%.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.52%, although profit saw a decline of 11%. This indicates a mixed performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.24% year-over-year, impacting the overall cost structure of the company.
Operating income experienced a decline of 4.37% sequentially, but it showcased a remarkable increase of 36.66% on a year-over-year basis. This suggests improved efficiency compared to last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.08, marking a 23.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Quess Corp has delivered a -4.71% return in the last week, a 6.55% return over the last six months, and an impressive 27.02% year-to-date return.
Currently, Quess Corp has a market capitalization of ₹9872.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹875 and a low of ₹418.3, indicating volatility in its stock price.
As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold' rating, one a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to 'Buy', signaling positive sentiment among analysts despite the mixed quarterly performance.
Quess Corp Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5179.36
|5003.11
|+3.52%
|4748.34
|+9.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4576.8
|4444.04
|+2.99%
|4077.53
|+12.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.72
|68.98
|+1.08%
|69.66
|+0.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|5053.2
|4871.18
|+3.74%
|4656.02
|+8.53%
|Operating Income
|126.16
|131.93
|-4.37%
|92.31
|+36.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|102.13
|118.56
|-13.86%
|79.28
|+28.83%
|Net Income
|92.39
|103.81
|-11%
|71.93
|+28.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.08
|5.86
|+3.75%
|4.92
|+23.73%
