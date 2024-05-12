Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 243.09% YOY

Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : Quess Corp declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.57% & the profit increased by 243.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.4% and the profit increased by 47.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 12.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.2% q-o-q & increased by 54.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.56 for Q4 which increased by 257.13% Y-o-Y.

Quess Corp has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 40.22% return in the last 6 months and 20.04% YTD return.

Currently, Quess Corp has a market cap of ₹9322.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹658.55 & ₹369 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Quess Corp Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4909.75 4841.83 +1.4% 4440.21 +10.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4273.33 4210.57 +1.49% 3797.21 +12.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 73.15 71.82 +1.85% 76.49 -4.37% Total Operating Expense 4793.44 4752.49 +0.86% 4364.72 +9.82% Operating Income 116.32 89.34 +30.2% 75.48 +54.1% Net Income Before Taxes 94.8 59.13 +60.31% 48.29 +96.3% Net Income 94.38 63.89 +47.73% 27.51 +243.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.56 5.17 +26.86% 1.84 +257.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹94.38Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4909.75Cr

