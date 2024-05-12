Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 243.09% YOY

Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : Quess Corp declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.57% & the profit increased by 243.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.4% and the profit increased by 47.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 12.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.2% q-o-q & increased by 54.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.56 for Q4 which increased by 257.13% Y-o-Y.
Quess Corp has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 40.22% return in the last 6 months and 20.04% YTD return.
Currently, Quess Corp has a market cap of ₹9322.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹658.55 & ₹369 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Quess Corp Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4909.75
|4841.83
|+1.4%
|4440.21
|+10.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4273.33
|4210.57
|+1.49%
|3797.21
|+12.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|73.15
|71.82
|+1.85%
|76.49
|-4.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|4793.44
|4752.49
|+0.86%
|4364.72
|+9.82%
|Operating Income
|116.32
|89.34
|+30.2%
|75.48
|+54.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.8
|59.13
|+60.31%
|48.29
|+96.3%
|Net Income
|94.38
|63.89
|+47.73%
|27.51
|+243.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.56
|5.17
|+26.86%
|1.84
|+257.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹94.38Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4909.75Cr
