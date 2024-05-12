Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 243.09% YOY

Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 243.09% YOY

Livemint

Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.57% YoY & profit increased by 243.09% YoY

Quess Corp Q4 Results Live

Quess Corp Q4 Results Live : Quess Corp declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.57% & the profit increased by 243.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.4% and the profit increased by 47.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 12.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.2% q-o-q & increased by 54.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.56 for Q4 which increased by 257.13% Y-o-Y.

Quess Corp has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 40.22% return in the last 6 months and 20.04% YTD return.

Currently, Quess Corp has a market cap of 9322.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 658.55 & 369 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Quess Corp Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4909.754841.83+1.4%4440.21+10.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4273.334210.57+1.49%3797.21+12.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization73.1571.82+1.85%76.49-4.37%
Total Operating Expense4793.444752.49+0.86%4364.72+9.82%
Operating Income116.3289.34+30.2%75.48+54.1%
Net Income Before Taxes94.859.13+60.31%48.29+96.3%
Net Income94.3863.89+47.73%27.51+243.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.565.17+26.86%1.84+257.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹94.38Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4909.75Cr

