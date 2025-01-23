Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 68.09% YOY, profit at ₹0.3 crore and revenue at ₹0.58 crore

Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025:Quest Capital Markets declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a revenue of ₹0.58 crore, which marks a decrease of 57.66% year-over-year (YoY). Furthermore, profit for the quarter stood at ₹0.3 crore, reflecting a steep drop of 68.09% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials showed a concerning trend with revenue declining by 30.95% and profit decreasing by 71.7%. Additionally, the operating income fell by 34.72% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 62.99% YoY.

Advertisement

Despite a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 22.22% q-o-q, these expenses still rose by 16.67% YoY, indicating challenges in cost management amidst declining revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.3, which corresponds to a significant decrease of 68.09% YoY. These results have led to a negative performance for Quest Capital Markets, with the stock delivering a -14.08% return in the past week, -1.32% return over the last six months, and a staggering -22.67% year-to-date.

Advertisement

Currently, Quest Capital Markets holds a market capitalization of ₹376.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹574 and a low of ₹295, reflecting the volatility and challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.

Quest Capital Markets Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.58 0.84 -30.95% 1.37 -57.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.09 -22.22% 0.06 +16.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.1 0.12 -16.67% 0.1 -0% Operating Income 0.47 0.72 -34.72% 1.27 -62.99% Net Income Before Taxes 0.5 1.42 -64.79% 1.27 -60.63% Net Income 0.3 1.06 -71.7% 0.94 -68.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.3 1.06 -71.7% 0.94 -68.09%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.