Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 68.09% YOY, profit at ₹0.3 crore and revenue at ₹0.58 crore

Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025:Quest Capital Markets declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a revenue of ₹0.58 crore, which marks a decrease of 57.66% year-over-year (YoY). Furthermore, profit for the quarter stood at ₹0.3 crore, reflecting a steep drop of 68.09% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials showed a concerning trend with revenue declining by 30.95% and profit decreasing by 71.7%. Additionally, the operating income fell by 34.72% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 62.99% YoY.
Despite a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 22.22% q-o-q, these expenses still rose by 16.67% YoY, indicating challenges in cost management amidst declining revenues.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.3, which corresponds to a significant decrease of 68.09% YoY. These results have led to a negative performance for Quest Capital Markets, with the stock delivering a -14.08% return in the past week, -1.32% return over the last six months, and a staggering -22.67% year-to-date.
Currently, Quest Capital Markets holds a market capitalization of ₹376.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹574 and a low of ₹295, reflecting the volatility and challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.
Quest Capital Markets Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.58
|0.84
|-30.95%
|1.37
|-57.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.09
|-22.22%
|0.06
|+16.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.1
|0.12
|-16.67%
|0.1
|-0%
|Operating Income
|0.47
|0.72
|-34.72%
|1.27
|-62.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.5
|1.42
|-64.79%
|1.27
|-60.63%
|Net Income
|0.3
|1.06
|-71.7%
|0.94
|-68.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.3
|1.06
|-71.7%
|0.94
|-68.09%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.3Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.58Cr