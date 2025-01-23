Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 68.09% YOY, profit at ₹0.3 crore and revenue at ₹0.58 crore

Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 57.66% YoY & profit decreased by 68.09% YoY, profit at 0.3 crore and revenue at 0.58 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Quest Capital Markets Q3 Results 2025:Quest Capital Markets declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a revenue of 0.58 crore, which marks a decrease of 57.66% year-over-year (YoY). Furthermore, profit for the quarter stood at 0.3 crore, reflecting a steep drop of 68.09% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financials showed a concerning trend with revenue declining by 30.95% and profit decreasing by 71.7%. Additionally, the operating income fell by 34.72% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 62.99% YoY.

Despite a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 22.22% q-o-q, these expenses still rose by 16.67% YoY, indicating challenges in cost management amidst declining revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 0.3, which corresponds to a significant decrease of 68.09% YoY. These results have led to a negative performance for Quest Capital Markets, with the stock delivering a -14.08% return in the past week, -1.32% return over the last six months, and a staggering -22.67% year-to-date.

Currently, Quest Capital Markets holds a market capitalization of 376.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 574 and a low of 295, reflecting the volatility and challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.

Quest Capital Markets Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.580.84-30.95%1.37-57.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.09-22.22%0.06+16.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.10.12-16.67%0.1-0%
Operating Income0.470.72-34.72%1.27-62.99%
Net Income Before Taxes0.51.42-64.79%1.27-60.63%
Net Income0.31.06-71.7%0.94-68.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.31.06-71.7%0.94-68.09%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.58Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
