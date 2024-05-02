Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.82% YOY

Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : Quest Capital Markets declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 6.31% & the profit increased by 4.82% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1523.99% and the profit increased by 1737.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 78.07% q-o-q & decreased by 46.04% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 1637.21% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.31 for Q4 which increased by 4.9% Y-o-Y. Quest Capital Markets has delivered 4.75% return in the last 1 week, 30.57% return in the last 6 months, and -7.31% YTD return.
Currently, Quest Capital Markets has a market cap of ₹361.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹438.95 & ₹230 respectively.
Quest Capital Markets Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.28
|1.37
|+1523.99%
|20.95
|+6.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.18
|0.1
|+78.07%
|0.33
|-46.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-60%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.18
|0.1
|+77.91%
|0.36
|-50.39%
|Operating Income
|22.1
|1.27
|+1637.21%
|20.6
|+7.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.26
|1.27
|+1649.75%
|20.63
|+7.89%
|Net Income
|17.31
|0.94
|+1737.75%
|16.51
|+4.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.31
|0.94
|+1741.49%
|16.5
|+4.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.28Cr
