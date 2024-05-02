Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.82% YOY

Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.82% YOY

Livemint

Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.31% YoY & profit increased by 4.82% YoY

Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live

Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : Quest Capital Markets declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 6.31% & the profit increased by 4.82% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1523.99% and the profit increased by 1737.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 78.07% q-o-q & decreased by 46.04% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 1637.21% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.31 for Q4 which increased by 4.9% Y-o-Y. Quest Capital Markets has delivered 4.75% return in the last 1 week, 30.57% return in the last 6 months, and -7.31% YTD return.

Currently, Quest Capital Markets has a market cap of 361.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 438.95 & 230 respectively.

Quest Capital Markets Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.281.37+1523.99%20.95+6.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.180.1+78.07%0.33-46.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-60%
Total Operating Expense0.180.1+77.91%0.36-50.39%
Operating Income22.11.27+1637.21%20.6+7.29%
Net Income Before Taxes22.261.27+1649.75%20.63+7.89%
Net Income17.310.94+1737.75%16.51+4.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.310.94+1741.49%16.5+4.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹22.28Cr

