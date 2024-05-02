Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.82% YOY

Quest Capital Markets Q4 Results Live : Quest Capital Markets declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 6.31% & the profit increased by 4.82% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1523.99% and the profit increased by 1737.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 78.07% q-o-q & decreased by 46.04% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 1637.21% q-o-q & increased by 7.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.31 for Q4 which increased by 4.9% Y-o-Y. Quest Capital Markets has delivered 4.75% return in the last 1 week, 30.57% return in the last 6 months, and -7.31% YTD return.

Currently, Quest Capital Markets has a market cap of ₹361.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹438.95 & ₹230 respectively.

Quest Capital Markets Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.28 1.37 +1523.99% 20.95 +6.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.18 0.1 +78.07% 0.33 -46.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -60% Total Operating Expense 0.18 0.1 +77.91% 0.36 -50.39% Operating Income 22.1 1.27 +1637.21% 20.6 +7.29% Net Income Before Taxes 22.26 1.27 +1649.75% 20.63 +7.89% Net Income 17.31 0.94 +1737.75% 16.51 +4.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.31 0.94 +1741.49% 16.5 +4.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹22.28Cr

