Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Quick Heal Technologies Q3 FY24 Results: Revenue Increased by 22.63% YoY & Profit at 10.06Cr

Livemint

Quick Heal Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.63% & the profit came at 10.06cr. It is noteworthy that Quick Heal Technologies had declared a loss of 9.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.08% q-o-q & increased by 8.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.55% q-o-q & increased by 153.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.41% Y-o-Y.

Quick Heal Technologies has delivered -5.81% return in the last 1 week, 183.85% return in the last 6 months, and 27.43% YTD return.

Currently, Quick Heal Technologies has a market cap of 2456.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 516.3 & 125 respectively.

Quick Heal Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.9278.36+4.54%66.8+22.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.8241.7+5.08%40.38+8.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.243.25-0.31%4.17-22.3%
Total Operating Expense73.5470.64+4.11%82.34-10.69%
Operating Income8.387.72+8.55%-15.54+153.93%
Net Income Before Taxes12.5313.41-6.56%-12.07+203.81%
Net Income10.0612.9-22.02%-9.29+208.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.862.42-23.14%-1.7+209.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.92Cr

