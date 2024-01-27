Quick Heal Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 22.63% YoY & profit at 10.06Cr

Quick Heal Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.63% & the profit came at ₹10.06cr. It is noteworthy that Quick Heal Technologies had declared a loss of ₹9.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.08% q-o-q & increased by 8.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.55% q-o-q & increased by 153.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.41% Y-o-Y.
Quick Heal Technologies has delivered -5.81% return in the last 1 week, 183.85% return in the last 6 months, and 27.43% YTD return.
Currently, Quick Heal Technologies has a market cap of ₹2456.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹516.3 & ₹125 respectively.
Quick Heal Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.92
|78.36
|+4.54%
|66.8
|+22.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.82
|41.7
|+5.08%
|40.38
|+8.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.24
|3.25
|-0.31%
|4.17
|-22.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.54
|70.64
|+4.11%
|82.34
|-10.69%
|Operating Income
|8.38
|7.72
|+8.55%
|-15.54
|+153.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.53
|13.41
|-6.56%
|-12.07
|+203.81%
|Net Income
|10.06
|12.9
|-22.02%
|-9.29
|+208.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.86
|2.42
|-23.14%
|-1.7
|+209.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹81.92Cr
