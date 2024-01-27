Quick Heal Technologies Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 22.63% YoY & profit at 10.06Cr

Quick Heal Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.63% & the profit came at ₹10.06cr. It is noteworthy that Quick Heal Technologies had declared a loss of ₹9.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.08% q-o-q & increased by 8.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.55% q-o-q & increased by 153.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.41% Y-o-Y.

Quick Heal Technologies has delivered -5.81% return in the last 1 week, 183.85% return in the last 6 months, and 27.43% YTD return.

Currently, Quick Heal Technologies has a market cap of ₹2456.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹516.3 & ₹125 respectively.

Quick Heal Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.92 78.36 +4.54% 66.8 +22.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.82 41.7 +5.08% 40.38 +8.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.24 3.25 -0.31% 4.17 -22.3% Total Operating Expense 73.54 70.64 +4.11% 82.34 -10.69% Operating Income 8.38 7.72 +8.55% -15.54 +153.93% Net Income Before Taxes 12.53 13.41 -6.56% -12.07 +203.81% Net Income 10.06 12.9 -22.02% -9.29 +208.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.86 2.42 -23.14% -1.7 +209.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹81.92Cr

