Quick-service  eateries  see  fast  recovery in Q1, apparel  retail stalls

India’s retail sector is hurtling through a multi-speed recovery, with quick-service restaurants (QSR) and jewellers recovering swiftly while apparel makers lag after the pandemic curbs eased.

June quarter retail sales are expected to grow 53% year-on-year on last year’s lower base, an 8 July Edelweiss Securities earnings preview said. However, revenues are likely to be 37% lower than a year ago as the second wave nipped the March quarter recovery, the report added.

“By segment, QSRs are likely to clock the highest recovery as the sector has evolved its model towards delivery and convenience channel. Apparel retail will again see the lowest recovery, with inventory levels and discounting being the key monitorables," the report said.

In January, sales at Jubilant Foodworks, which runs the Domino’s Pizza chain in India, and Burger King India Ltd had recovered to 107% and 85% of their January 2020 sales.

In April, sales recovery for Domino’s stood at 94.4%, while in May, it was 87.7%, the company said in its March quarter earnings presentation, led by its delivery business. The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

During the March quarter, business activity and consumer sentiment recovered as covid receded and pandemic-related curbs were lifted. Top retailers saw demand moving toward normalcy, broking firm Anand Rathi said in a 6 July report, with revenue growth in innerwear, apparel, footwear, and department-store at 72%, 0.4%, 35%, and 12% year-on-year, respectively. However, the recovery hit a wall as the second wave shuttered non-essential retail in April and May. “Most companies expect gradual recovery from Q2FY22 with pent-up demand, the festival season and easing of restrictions," the report said.

Meanwhile, apparel retailers are expected to see the highest impact across discretionary categories.

“Unlike QSRs, e-commerce still remains an evolving channel and also with restrictions on delivery of non-essentials, this channel would see limited growth. Overall, we expect apparel retailers to clock 33% recovery (versus Q1FY20) with Trent again expected to clock the highest recovery based on past trends and traction in Zudio," Edelweiss said. Zudio is Trent’s chain of exclusive brand stores.

In April 2021, overall retail sales were 49% lower than in April 2019, industry body Retailers’ Association of India said in it retail sales report after surveying more than 60 retailers across categories. In May, sales crashed 79% from the May 2019 figures. Retailers across restaurants, consumer electronics, footwear, apparel and clothing reported a drop in business, with beauty and wellness retailers reporting the sharpest decline.

RAI compared 2021 data with 2019, as India had enforced a strict lockdown in April and May last year.

As markets open up, several retailers are reporting rising demand compared to the previous year’s unlocks.

“From the first few weeks of the opening up (in the second wave), what we are finding is that current consumer confidence and the level of spending has been better than after the first wave. It could be that there is a bit of pent-up demand that is coming through," Venugopal Nair, managing director and CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd, said in an interview to Mint last week. The retailer had witnessed “some impact" because of the June quarter closures, but the chain was better prepared than last year, Nair had said.

Meanwhile, jewellery has been a clear “outperformer" across discretionary categories, the Edelweiss report said, as demand got bunched up in H2FY21, especially in the wedding category.

In its quarterly update earlier this month, Titan Co. Ltd, which runs the Tanishq jewellery stores, reported a revenue growth of 117% (excluding bullion sales) in the June quarter, with revenue contribution of approximately 50%, 10% and 40% coming from April, May and June months, respectively. This is on a low base of the corresponding year.

“The sales were hit only to a small extent until the third week of April from the rapidly rising second wave of the pandemic, primarily due to the temporary store closures in some important states. Thereafter, most stores were shut within a short span of time and could re-open gradually in June only, with several restrictions on operating hours and days of the week," it said in a filing to the exchanges.

Despite the fewer operational days, June 2021 saw marginally higher sales than in June 2020, Titan said.

Edelweiss expects Titan to report a 60% recovery in overall business compared to the year-ago period.

