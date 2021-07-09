Quick-service  eateries  see  fast  recovery in Q1, apparel  retail stalls

“From the first few weeks of the opening up (in the second wave), what we are finding is that current consumer confidence and the level of spending has been better than after the first wave. It could be that there is a bit of pent-up demand that is coming through," Venugopal Nair, managing director and CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd, said in an interview to Mint last week. The retailer had witnessed “some impact" because of the June quarter closures, but the chain was better prepared than last year, Nair had said.