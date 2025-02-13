Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025:Quintegra Solutions declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 0% and an increase in loss by 0% year-over-year. The company recorded a loss of ₹0.04 crore with revenue standing at ₹0 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Quintegra Solutions saw a revenue decline of 0% and an increase in loss by 0%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed a decline of 0% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
The operating income of Quintegra Solutions was down by 0% compared to the previous quarter, and it also decreased by 0% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.02 for Q3, reflecting a 0% decrease year-over-year.
Quintegra Solutions has delivered a -2.5% return in the last week, a 28.57% return in the past six months, and a 0.86% year-to-date return.
Currently, the Quintegra Solutions has a market cap of ₹6.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2.78 and a low of ₹1.45.
Quintegra Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.04
|0
|+0%
|0
|+0%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.04
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Net Income
|-0.04
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.