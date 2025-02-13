Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 0% YoY, loss at 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025:Quintegra Solutions declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 0% and an increase in loss by 0% year-over-year. The company recorded a loss of 0.04 crore with revenue standing at 0 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Quintegra Solutions saw a revenue decline of 0% and an increase in loss by 0%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed a decline of 0% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results

The operating income of Quintegra Solutions was down by 0% compared to the previous quarter, and it also decreased by 0% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at -0.02 for Q3, reflecting a 0% decrease year-over-year.

Quintegra Solutions has delivered a -2.5% return in the last week, a 28.57% return in the past six months, and a 0.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Quintegra Solutions has a market cap of 6.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 2.78 and a low of 1.45.

Quintegra Solutions Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.040+0%0+0%
Operating Income-0.040-0%0-0%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.040-0%0-0%
Net Income-0.040-0%0-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.020-0%0-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.04Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
