Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results 2025:Quintegra Solutions declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 0% and an increase in loss by 0% year-over-year. The company recorded a loss of ₹0.04 crore with revenue standing at ₹0 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Quintegra Solutions saw a revenue decline of 0% and an increase in loss by 0%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed a decline of 0% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Quintegra Solutions Q3 Results

The operating income of Quintegra Solutions was down by 0% compared to the previous quarter, and it also decreased by 0% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.02 for Q3, reflecting a 0% decrease year-over-year.

Quintegra Solutions has delivered a -2.5% return in the last week, a 28.57% return in the past six months, and a 0.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Quintegra Solutions has a market cap of ₹6.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2.78 and a low of ₹1.45.

Quintegra Solutions Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.04 0 +0% 0 +0% Operating Income -0.04 0 -0% 0 -0% Net Income Before Taxes -0.04 0 -0% 0 -0% Net Income -0.04 0 -0% 0 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 0 -0% 0 -0%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.