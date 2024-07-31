R R Kabel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 684.34% YOY

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
R R Kabel Q1 Results Live : R R Kabel announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 1436.71% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, R R Kabel's profit witnessed a substantial increase of 684.34% year-over-year, underscoring the company's ability to improve its bottom line significantly.

While the revenue grew by 3.08% compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 18.22% in profit. Despite this, the overall yearly performance demonstrates a robust financial performance for R R Kabel.

The significant rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.69% sequentially and a massive 5128.37% year-over-year indicates the company's investment in its operational activities and expansion efforts.

Furthermore, the operating income, although down by 20.44% quarter-over-quarter, surged by an impressive 479.75% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency and performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.69, marking a notable increase of 236.21% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and potential returns to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, R R Kabel delivered a 3.74% return in the last week, with even more impressive returns of 25.48% in the last 6 months and 14.58% year-to-date, indicating positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company.

Currently, R R Kabel commands a market capitalization of 20312.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 1901.95 and 1136.8 respectively, showcasing the company's stock performance and valuation in the market.

R R Kabel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1808.111754.07+3.08%117.66+1436.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total88.6777.99+13.69%1.7+5128.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.216.32-0.74%1.03+1468.12%
Total Operating Expense1729.361655.09+4.49%104.08+1561.6%
Operating Income78.7598.98-20.44%13.58+479.75%
Net Income Before Taxes86.14105.73-18.53%10.67+707.2%
Net Income64.3878.72-18.22%8.21+684.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.697.02-18.95%1.69+236.21%
₹64.38Cr
₹1808.11Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
