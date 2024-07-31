R R Kabel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 684.34% YOY

R R Kabel Q1 Results Live : R R Kabel announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 1436.71% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, R R Kabel's profit witnessed a substantial increase of 684.34% year-over-year, underscoring the company's ability to improve its bottom line significantly.

While the revenue grew by 3.08% compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 18.22% in profit. Despite this, the overall yearly performance demonstrates a robust financial performance for R R Kabel.

The significant rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.69% sequentially and a massive 5128.37% year-over-year indicates the company's investment in its operational activities and expansion efforts.

Furthermore, the operating income, although down by 20.44% quarter-over-quarter, surged by an impressive 479.75% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency and performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.69, marking a notable increase of 236.21% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and potential returns to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, R R Kabel delivered a 3.74% return in the last week, with even more impressive returns of 25.48% in the last 6 months and 14.58% year-to-date, indicating positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company.

Currently, R R Kabel commands a market capitalization of ₹20312.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1901.95 and ₹1136.8 respectively, showcasing the company's stock performance and valuation in the market.

R R Kabel Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1808.11 1754.07 +3.08% 117.66 +1436.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 88.67 77.99 +13.69% 1.7 +5128.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.2 16.32 -0.74% 1.03 +1468.12% Total Operating Expense 1729.36 1655.09 +4.49% 104.08 +1561.6% Operating Income 78.75 98.98 -20.44% 13.58 +479.75% Net Income Before Taxes 86.14 105.73 -18.53% 10.67 +707.2% Net Income 64.38 78.72 -18.22% 8.21 +684.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.69 7.02 -18.95% 1.69 +236.21%