R R Kabel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 684.34% YOY

R R Kabel Q1 Results Live : R R Kabel announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 1436.71% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.
Moreover, R R Kabel's profit witnessed a substantial increase of 684.34% year-over-year, underscoring the company's ability to improve its bottom line significantly.
While the revenue grew by 3.08% compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 18.22% in profit. Despite this, the overall yearly performance demonstrates a robust financial performance for R R Kabel.
The significant rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.69% sequentially and a massive 5128.37% year-over-year indicates the company's investment in its operational activities and expansion efforts.
Furthermore, the operating income, although down by 20.44% quarter-over-quarter, surged by an impressive 479.75% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency and performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.69, marking a notable increase of 236.21% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and potential returns to shareholders.
In terms of market performance, R R Kabel delivered a 3.74% return in the last week, with even more impressive returns of 25.48% in the last 6 months and 14.58% year-to-date, indicating positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company.
Currently, R R Kabel commands a market capitalization of ₹20312.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1901.95 and ₹1136.8 respectively, showcasing the company's stock performance and valuation in the market.
R R Kabel Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1808.11
|1754.07
|+3.08%
|117.66
|+1436.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|88.67
|77.99
|+13.69%
|1.7
|+5128.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.2
|16.32
|-0.74%
|1.03
|+1468.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|1729.36
|1655.09
|+4.49%
|104.08
|+1561.6%
|Operating Income
|78.75
|98.98
|-20.44%
|13.58
|+479.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|86.14
|105.73
|-18.53%
|10.67
|+707.2%
|Net Income
|64.38
|78.72
|-18.22%
|8.21
|+684.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.69
|7.02
|-18.95%
|1.69
|+236.21%
