R R Kabel Q3 Results 2025:R R Kabel declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.1% & the profit decreased by 3.37% YoY. Profit at ₹68.57 crore and revenue at ₹1782.15 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.55% and the profit increased by 38.44%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 10.9% Y-o-Y.

R R Kabel Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 35.76% q-o-q & decreased by 3.47% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹6.07 for Q3 which decreased by 4.26% Y-o-Y.

R R Kabel has delivered -7.26% return in the last 1 week, -33.38% return in last 6 months and -16.69% YTD return.

Currently, the R R Kabel has a market cap of ₹13561.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1901.95 & ₹1180 respectively.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

R R Kabel Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1782.15 1810.13 -1.55% 1633.52 +9.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.76 89.41 +1.51% 81.84 +10.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.8 17.47 +1.89% 16.48 +8.01% Total Operating Expense 1689.41 1741.83 -3.01% 1537.45 +9.88% Operating Income 92.74 68.31 +35.76% 96.07 -3.47% Net Income Before Taxes 90.46 59.67 +51.6% 95.92 -5.69% Net Income 68.57 49.53 +38.44% 70.96 -3.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.07 4.38 +38.58% 6.34 -4.26%