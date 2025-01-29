R R Kabel Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.37% YOY, profit at ₹68.57 crore and revenue at ₹1782.15 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
R R Kabel Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

R R Kabel Q3 Results 2025:R R Kabel declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.1% & the profit decreased by 3.37% YoY. Profit at 68.57 crore and revenue at 1782.15 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.55% and the profit increased by 38.44%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 10.9% Y-o-Y.

R R Kabel Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 35.76% q-o-q & decreased by 3.47% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 6.07 for Q3 which decreased by 4.26% Y-o-Y.

R R Kabel has delivered -7.26% return in the last 1 week, -33.38% return in last 6 months and -16.69% YTD return.

Currently, the R R Kabel has a market cap of 13561.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1901.95 & 1180 respectively.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

R R Kabel Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1782.151810.13-1.55%1633.52+9.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.7689.41+1.51%81.84+10.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.817.47+1.89%16.48+8.01%
Total Operating Expense1689.411741.83-3.01%1537.45+9.88%
Operating Income92.7468.31+35.76%96.07-3.47%
Net Income Before Taxes90.4659.67+51.6%95.92-5.69%
Net Income68.5749.53+38.44%70.96-3.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.074.38+38.58%6.34-4.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹68.57Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1782.15Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
