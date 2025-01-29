R R Kabel Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.37% YOY, profit at ₹68.57 crore and revenue at ₹1782.15 crore

R R Kabel Q3 Results 2025:R R Kabel declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.1% & the profit decreased by 3.37% YoY. Profit at ₹68.57 crore and revenue at ₹1782.15 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.55% and the profit increased by 38.44%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 10.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 35.76% q-o-q & decreased by 3.47% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹6.07 for Q3 which decreased by 4.26% Y-o-Y.
R R Kabel has delivered -7.26% return in the last 1 week, -33.38% return in last 6 months and -16.69% YTD return.
Currently, the R R Kabel has a market cap of ₹13561.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1901.95 & ₹1180 respectively.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
R R Kabel Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1782.15
|1810.13
|-1.55%
|1633.52
|+9.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.76
|89.41
|+1.51%
|81.84
|+10.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.8
|17.47
|+1.89%
|16.48
|+8.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|1689.41
|1741.83
|-3.01%
|1537.45
|+9.88%
|Operating Income
|92.74
|68.31
|+35.76%
|96.07
|-3.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.46
|59.67
|+51.6%
|95.92
|-5.69%
|Net Income
|68.57
|49.53
|+38.44%
|70.96
|-3.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.07
|4.38
|+38.58%
|6.34
|-4.26%
