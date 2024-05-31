R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 214.34% YOY

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 265.62% YoY & profit increased by 214.34% YoY

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : R R Kabel declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 265.62% & the profit increased by 214.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 807.95% and the profit increased by 750.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4129.65% q-o-q & increased by 889.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 523.81% q-o-q & increased by 137.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.02 for Q4 which increased by 35.95% Y-o-Y.

R R Kabel has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 4.82% return in the last 6 months, and 9.73% YTD return.

Currently, R R Kabel has a market cap of ₹19452.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1901.95 & ₹1136.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹3.0. The ex-dividend date will be 26 Jul, 2024.

R R Kabel Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1754.07 193.19 +807.95% 479.75 +265.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.99 1.84 +4129.65% 7.88 +889.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.32 1.83 +793.21% 4.02 +306.15% Total Operating Expense 1655.09 177.32 +833.38% 438.14 +277.75% Operating Income 98.98 15.87 +523.81% 41.61 +137.89% Net Income Before Taxes 105.73 13.42 +688.18% 30.71 +244.28% Net Income 78.72 9.25 +750.61% 25.04 +214.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.02 2.27 +209.25% 5.16 +35.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹78.72Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1754.07Cr

