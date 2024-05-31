Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 214.34% YOY

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 214.34% YOY

Livemint

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 265.62% YoY & profit increased by 214.34% YoY

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : R R Kabel declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 265.62% & the profit increased by 214.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 807.95% and the profit increased by 750.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4129.65% q-o-q & increased by 889.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 523.81% q-o-q & increased by 137.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.02 for Q4 which increased by 35.95% Y-o-Y.

R R Kabel has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 4.82% return in the last 6 months, and 9.73% YTD return.

Currently, R R Kabel has a market cap of 19452.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1901.95 & 1136.8 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 3.0. The ex-dividend date will be 26 Jul, 2024.

R R Kabel Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1754.07193.19+807.95%479.75+265.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.991.84+4129.65%7.88+889.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.321.83+793.21%4.02+306.15%
Total Operating Expense1655.09177.32+833.38%438.14+277.75%
Operating Income98.9815.87+523.81%41.61+137.89%
Net Income Before Taxes105.7313.42+688.18%30.71+244.28%
Net Income78.729.25+750.61%25.04+214.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.022.27+209.25%5.16+35.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹78.72Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1754.07Cr

