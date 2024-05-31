R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 214.34% YOY

R R Kabel Q4 Results Live : R R Kabel declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 265.62% & the profit increased by 214.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 807.95% and the profit increased by 750.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4129.65% q-o-q & increased by 889.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 523.81% q-o-q & increased by 137.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.02 for Q4 which increased by 35.95% Y-o-Y.
R R Kabel has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 4.82% return in the last 6 months, and 9.73% YTD return.
Currently, R R Kabel has a market cap of ₹19452.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1901.95 & ₹1136.8 respectively.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹3.0. The ex-dividend date will be 26 Jul, 2024.
R R Kabel Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1754.07
|193.19
|+807.95%
|479.75
|+265.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.99
|1.84
|+4129.65%
|7.88
|+889.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.32
|1.83
|+793.21%
|4.02
|+306.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|1655.09
|177.32
|+833.38%
|438.14
|+277.75%
|Operating Income
|98.98
|15.87
|+523.81%
|41.61
|+137.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|105.73
|13.42
|+688.18%
|30.71
|+244.28%
|Net Income
|78.72
|9.25
|+750.61%
|25.04
|+214.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.02
|2.27
|+209.25%
|5.16
|+35.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹78.72Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1754.07Cr
