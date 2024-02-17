Radaan Mediaworks India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 23.28% YoY

Radaan Mediaworks India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.59% & the loss decreased by 23.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the loss decreased by 30.36%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 23.12% q-o-q & decreased by 8.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 66.29% q-o-q & increased by 62.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.22% Y-o-Y.

Radaan Mediaworks India has delivered 10.53% return in the last 1 week, 31.25% return in the last 6 months, and 10.53% YTD return.

Currently, Radaan Mediaworks India has a market cap of ₹11.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2.5 & ₹1.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radaan Mediaworks India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.06 3.33 +21.87% 3.23 +25.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.3 -23.12% 0.25 -8.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +17.05% 0.02 -2.58% Total Operating Expense 4.34 4.18 +3.92% 4 +8.56% Operating Income -0.29 -0.85 +66.29% -0.77 +62.8% Net Income Before Taxes -1.11 -1.59 +29.89% -1.46 +23.59% Net Income -1.11 -1.6 +30.36% -1.45 +23.28% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.21 -0.29 +27.62% -0.27 +22.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!