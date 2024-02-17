Radaan Mediaworks India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 23.28% YoY

Radaan Mediaworks India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.59% & the loss decreased by 23.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the loss decreased by 30.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 23.12% q-o-q & decreased by 8.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 66.29% q-o-q & increased by 62.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.22% Y-o-Y.
Radaan Mediaworks India has delivered 10.53% return in the last 1 week, 31.25% return in the last 6 months, and 10.53% YTD return.
Currently, Radaan Mediaworks India has a market cap of ₹11.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2.5 & ₹1.4 respectively.
Radaan Mediaworks India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.06
|3.33
|+21.87%
|3.23
|+25.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.3
|-23.12%
|0.25
|-8.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+17.05%
|0.02
|-2.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.34
|4.18
|+3.92%
|4
|+8.56%
|Operating Income
|-0.29
|-0.85
|+66.29%
|-0.77
|+62.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.11
|-1.59
|+29.89%
|-1.46
|+23.59%
|Net Income
|-1.11
|-1.6
|+30.36%
|-1.45
|+23.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.21
|-0.29
|+27.62%
|-0.27
|+22.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!