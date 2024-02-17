Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Radaan Mediaworks India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 23.28% YoY

Radaan Mediaworks India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 23.28% YoY

Livemint

Radaan Mediaworks India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 25.59% YoY & Loss Decreased by 23.28% YoY

Radaan Mediaworks India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Radaan Mediaworks India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.59% & the loss decreased by 23.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.87% and the loss decreased by 30.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 23.12% q-o-q & decreased by 8.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 66.29% q-o-q & increased by 62.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.22% Y-o-Y.

Radaan Mediaworks India has delivered 10.53% return in the last 1 week, 31.25% return in the last 6 months, and 10.53% YTD return.

Currently, Radaan Mediaworks India has a market cap of 11.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2.5 & 1.4 respectively.

Radaan Mediaworks India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.063.33+21.87%3.23+25.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.3-23.12%0.25-8.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+17.05%0.02-2.58%
Total Operating Expense4.344.18+3.92%4+8.56%
Operating Income-0.29-0.85+66.29%-0.77+62.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.11-1.59+29.89%-1.46+23.59%
Net Income-1.11-1.6+30.36%-1.45+23.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.21-0.29+27.62%-0.27+22.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.06Cr

