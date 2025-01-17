Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 45.05% YOY, profit at ₹22.73 crore and revenue at ₹206.06 crore

Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025:Radhika Jeweltech declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong financial performance with the topline increasing by 17.22% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹22.73 crore, marking a significant 45.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹206.06 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Radhika Jeweltech experienced remarkable growth, with revenue surging by 56.72% and profit soaring by 114.84%. This impressive quarter reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.74% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 36.25% year-over-year, which indicates rising operational costs that the company will need to manage moving forward.

The operating income demonstrated a strong performance as well, with an increase of 65.69% quarter-over-quarter and 48.93% year-over-year, contributing positively to the overall financial health of the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.93, which reflects a growth of 45.11% compared to the previous year, illustrating the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.

Radhika Jeweltech has delivered a -0.09% return in the last week, a remarkable 66.95% return in the last 6 months, while experiencing a slight -0.66% YTD return, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Radhika Jeweltech boasts a market capitalization of ₹1174.69 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹157.36 and a low of ₹45.95, showing significant fluctuations in market value over the past year.

Radhika Jeweltech Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 206.06 131.48 +56.72% 175.79 +17.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.18 1.63 +33.74% 1.6 +36.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.49 0.48 +2.08% 0.56 -12.5% Total Operating Expense 174.86 112.64 +55.24% 154.83 +12.94% Operating Income 31.2 18.83 +65.69% 20.95 +48.93% Net Income Before Taxes 30.45 17.83 +70.78% 21.02 +44.86% Net Income 22.73 10.58 +114.84% 15.67 +45.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.93 0.9 +114.44% 1.33 +45.11%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

