Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 45.05% YOY, profit at ₹22.73 crore and revenue at ₹206.06 crore

Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 17.22% YoY & profit increased by 45.05% YoY, profit at 22.73 crore and revenue at 206.06 crore

Livemint
Published17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025:Radhika Jeweltech declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong financial performance with the topline increasing by 17.22% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 22.73 crore, marking a significant 45.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The revenue for the quarter was reported at 206.06 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Radhika Jeweltech experienced remarkable growth, with revenue surging by 56.72% and profit soaring by 114.84%. This impressive quarter reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.

Advertisement

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.74% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 36.25% year-over-year, which indicates rising operational costs that the company will need to manage moving forward.

The operating income demonstrated a strong performance as well, with an increase of 65.69% quarter-over-quarter and 48.93% year-over-year, contributing positively to the overall financial health of the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.93, which reflects a growth of 45.11% compared to the previous year, illustrating the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.

Advertisement

Radhika Jeweltech has delivered a -0.09% return in the last week, a remarkable 66.95% return in the last 6 months, while experiencing a slight -0.66% YTD return, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Radhika Jeweltech boasts a market capitalization of 1174.69 Cr, with a 52-week high of 157.36 and a low of 45.95, showing significant fluctuations in market value over the past year.

Radhika Jeweltech Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue206.06131.48+56.72%175.79+17.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.181.63+33.74%1.6+36.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.490.48+2.08%0.56-12.5%
Total Operating Expense174.86112.64+55.24%154.83+12.94%
Operating Income31.218.83+65.69%20.95+48.93%
Net Income Before Taxes30.4517.83+70.78%21.02+44.86%
Net Income22.7310.58+114.84%15.67+45.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.930.9+114.44%1.33+45.11%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRadhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 45.05% YOY, profit at ₹22.73 crore and revenue at ₹206.06 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹22.73Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹206.06Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts