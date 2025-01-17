Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 45.05% YOY, profit at ₹22.73 crore and revenue at ₹206.06 crore

Radhika Jeweltech Q3 Results 2025:Radhika Jeweltech declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong financial performance with the topline increasing by 17.22% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹22.73 crore, marking a significant 45.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹206.06 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Radhika Jeweltech experienced remarkable growth, with revenue surging by 56.72% and profit soaring by 114.84%. This impressive quarter reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.74% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 36.25% year-over-year, which indicates rising operational costs that the company will need to manage moving forward.
The operating income demonstrated a strong performance as well, with an increase of 65.69% quarter-over-quarter and 48.93% year-over-year, contributing positively to the overall financial health of the company.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.93, which reflects a growth of 45.11% compared to the previous year, illustrating the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.
Radhika Jeweltech has delivered a -0.09% return in the last week, a remarkable 66.95% return in the last 6 months, while experiencing a slight -0.66% YTD return, indicating volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Radhika Jeweltech boasts a market capitalization of ₹1174.69 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹157.36 and a low of ₹45.95, showing significant fluctuations in market value over the past year.
Radhika Jeweltech Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|206.06
|131.48
|+56.72%
|175.79
|+17.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.18
|1.63
|+33.74%
|1.6
|+36.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.49
|0.48
|+2.08%
|0.56
|-12.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|174.86
|112.64
|+55.24%
|154.83
|+12.94%
|Operating Income
|31.2
|18.83
|+65.69%
|20.95
|+48.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.45
|17.83
|+70.78%
|21.02
|+44.86%
|Net Income
|22.73
|10.58
|+114.84%
|15.67
|+45.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.93
|0.9
|+114.44%
|1.33
|+45.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹22.73Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹206.06Cr