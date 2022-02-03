Radico Khaitan consolidated profit down 6% to 79 crore in Dec quarter

India is one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023. According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, production of alcoholic beverages in the country increased by about 23.8% during the period between 2015-16 and 2018-19.