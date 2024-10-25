Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 24.4% YoY

Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live : Radico Khaitan declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 5.16% year-over-year, accompanied by a significant profit increase of 24.4%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 8.42%, although profit still managed to rise by 4.24%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.61% year-over-year. This reflects the company's ongoing investments in operations despite the fluctuations in revenue.

The operating income showed a robust improvement, up by 9.76% from the previous quarter and up 34.08% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.02, marking a 24.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Over the past week, Radico Khaitan has recorded a return of 4.71%, while the last six months have seen an impressive 32.4% return. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 38.47%.

Currently, Radico Khaitan holds a market capitalization of ₹30,716.58 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2,389 and a low of ₹1,141.25. This performance positions the company as a significant player in the market.

As of 25 October 2024, out of eight analysts covering Radico Khaitan, one has given a Hold rating, two analysts have assigned a Buy rating, and five have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a Strong Buy, highlighting positive sentiment among market analysts.

Radico Khaitan Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3906.59 4265.62 -8.42% 3715.05 +5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 156.91 149.85 +4.71% 150 +4.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.69 32.85 +8.64% 26.12 +36.64% Total Operating Expense 3779.1 4149.47 -8.93% 3619.97 +4.4% Operating Income 127.49 116.15 +9.76% 95.08 +34.08% Net Income Before Taxes 111.86 101.38 +10.34% 83.3 +34.29% Net Income 80.66 77.38 +4.24% 64.84 +24.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.02 5.79 +3.97% 4.85 +24.12%