Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 24.4% YoY

Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live : Radico Khaitan declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 5.16% year-over-year, accompanied by a significant profit increase of 24.4%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 8.42%, although profit still managed to rise by 4.24%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.61% year-over-year. This reflects the company's ongoing investments in operations despite the fluctuations in revenue.
The operating income showed a robust improvement, up by 9.76% from the previous quarter and up 34.08% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.02, marking a 24.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Over the past week, Radico Khaitan has recorded a return of 4.71%, while the last six months have seen an impressive 32.4% return. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 38.47%.
Currently, Radico Khaitan holds a market capitalization of ₹30,716.58 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2,389 and a low of ₹1,141.25. This performance positions the company as a significant player in the market.
As of 25 October 2024, out of eight analysts covering Radico Khaitan, one has given a Hold rating, two analysts have assigned a Buy rating, and five have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a Strong Buy, highlighting positive sentiment among market analysts.
Radico Khaitan Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3906.59
|4265.62
|-8.42%
|3715.05
|+5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|156.91
|149.85
|+4.71%
|150
|+4.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.69
|32.85
|+8.64%
|26.12
|+36.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|3779.1
|4149.47
|-8.93%
|3619.97
|+4.4%
|Operating Income
|127.49
|116.15
|+9.76%
|95.08
|+34.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|111.86
|101.38
|+10.34%
|83.3
|+34.29%
|Net Income
|80.66
|77.38
|+4.24%
|64.84
|+24.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.02
|5.79
|+3.97%
|4.85
|+24.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹80.66Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3906.59Cr
