Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 24.4% YoY

Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 24.4% YoY

Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 24.4% YoY.

Radico Khaitan Q2 Results Live : Radico Khaitan declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 5.16% year-over-year, accompanied by a significant profit increase of 24.4%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 8.42%, although profit still managed to rise by 4.24%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.61% year-over-year. This reflects the company's ongoing investments in operations despite the fluctuations in revenue.

The operating income showed a robust improvement, up by 9.76% from the previous quarter and up 34.08% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 6.02, marking a 24.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Over the past week, Radico Khaitan has recorded a return of 4.71%, while the last six months have seen an impressive 32.4% return. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 38.47%.

Currently, Radico Khaitan holds a market capitalization of 30,716.58 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2,389 and a low of 1,141.25. This performance positions the company as a significant player in the market.

As of 25 October 2024, out of eight analysts covering Radico Khaitan, one has given a Hold rating, two analysts have assigned a Buy rating, and five have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a Strong Buy, highlighting positive sentiment among market analysts.

Radico Khaitan Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3906.594265.62-8.42%3715.05+5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total156.91149.85+4.71%150+4.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.6932.85+8.64%26.12+36.64%
Total Operating Expense3779.14149.47-8.93%3619.97+4.4%
Operating Income127.49116.15+9.76%95.08+34.08%
Net Income Before Taxes111.86101.38+10.34%83.3+34.29%
Net Income80.6677.38+4.24%64.84+24.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.025.79+3.97%4.85+24.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹80.66Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3906.59Cr

