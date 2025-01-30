Radico Khaitan Q3 Results 2025:Radico Khaitan declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with revenue increasing by 8.02% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 27.07% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹95.49 crore and total revenue of ₹4440.9 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, Radico Khaitan saw a significant growth in revenue by 13.68% and an 18.39% increase in profit. Despite rising Selling, General and Administrative expenses, which grew by 17.7% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 7.31% YoY, the overall financial health of the company appears robust.
The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 16.34% q-o-q and 33.6% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.13, reflecting a 26.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, Radico Khaitan has delivered a -2.57% return over the past week, a 25% return over the last six months, and a -17.33% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Radico Khaitan boasts a market capitalization of ₹28,825.15 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2637.7 and a low of ₹1429.85.
Among analysts covering Radico Khaitan, as of 30 Jan, 2025, 1 analyst recommends a Hold rating, while 4 analysts suggest a Buy rating and another 4 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
Radico Khaitan Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4440.9
|3906.59
|+13.68%
|4111.24
|+8.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|184.68
|156.91
|+17.7%
|172.1
|+7.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.61
|35.69
|-0.22%
|31.79
|+12.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|4292.59
|3779.1
|+13.59%
|4000.22
|+7.31%
|Operating Income
|148.32
|127.49
|+16.34%
|111.02
|+33.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|129.89
|111.86
|+16.12%
|98.13
|+32.37%
|Net Income
|95.49
|80.66
|+18.39%
|75.15
|+27.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.13
|6.02
|+18.44%
|5.62
|+26.87%
