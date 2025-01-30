Radico Khaitan Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 27.07% YOY, profit at ₹95.49 crore and revenue at ₹4440.9 crore

Radico Khaitan Q3 Results 2025:Radico Khaitan declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with revenue increasing by 8.02% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 27.07% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹95.49 crore and total revenue of ₹4440.9 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Radico Khaitan saw a significant growth in revenue by 13.68% and an 18.39% increase in profit. Despite rising Selling, General and Administrative expenses, which grew by 17.7% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 7.31% YoY, the overall financial health of the company appears robust.

The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 16.34% q-o-q and 33.6% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.13, reflecting a 26.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Radico Khaitan has delivered a -2.57% return over the past week, a 25% return over the last six months, and a -17.33% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Radico Khaitan boasts a market capitalization of ₹28,825.15 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2637.7 and a low of ₹1429.85.

Among analysts covering Radico Khaitan, as of 30 Jan, 2025, 1 analyst recommends a Hold rating, while 4 analysts suggest a Buy rating and another 4 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

Radico Khaitan Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4440.9 3906.59 +13.68% 4111.24 +8.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 184.68 156.91 +17.7% 172.1 +7.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.61 35.69 -0.22% 31.79 +12.02% Total Operating Expense 4292.59 3779.1 +13.59% 4000.22 +7.31% Operating Income 148.32 127.49 +16.34% 111.02 +33.6% Net Income Before Taxes 129.89 111.86 +16.12% 98.13 +32.37% Net Income 95.49 80.66 +18.39% 75.15 +27.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.13 6.02 +18.44% 5.62 +26.87%

