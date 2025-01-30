Radico Khaitan Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 27.07% YOY, profit at ₹95.49 crore and revenue at ₹4440.9 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Radico Khaitan Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Radico Khaitan Q3 Results 2025:Radico Khaitan declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with revenue increasing by 8.02% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 27.07% YoY. The company reported a profit of 95.49 crore and total revenue of 4440.9 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Radico Khaitan saw a significant growth in revenue by 13.68% and an 18.39% increase in profit. Despite rising Selling, General and Administrative expenses, which grew by 17.7% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 7.31% YoY, the overall financial health of the company appears robust.

Radico Khaitan Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 16.34% q-o-q and 33.6% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 7.13, reflecting a 26.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Radico Khaitan has delivered a -2.57% return over the past week, a 25% return over the last six months, and a -17.33% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Radico Khaitan boasts a market capitalization of 28,825.15 crore with a 52-week high of 2637.7 and a low of 1429.85.

Among analysts covering Radico Khaitan, as of 30 Jan, 2025, 1 analyst recommends a Hold rating, while 4 analysts suggest a Buy rating and another 4 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

Radico Khaitan Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4440.93906.59+13.68%4111.24+8.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total184.68156.91+17.7%172.1+7.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.6135.69-0.22%31.79+12.02%
Total Operating Expense4292.593779.1+13.59%4000.22+7.31%
Operating Income148.32127.49+16.34%111.02+33.6%
Net Income Before Taxes129.89111.86+16.12%98.13+32.37%
Net Income95.4980.66+18.39%75.15+27.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.136.02+18.44%5.62+26.87%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹95.49Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4440.9Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
