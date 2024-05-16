Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.42% YOY

Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : Radico Khaitan declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.38% and the profit increasing by 26.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.27% and the profit decreased by 28.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.6% q-o-q but increased by 22.31% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 18.01% q-o-q, but increased significantly by 54.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹4.03, showing a growth of 26.21% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Radico Khaitan delivered -5.3% in the last 1 week, 14.56% in the last 6 months, and -2.88% YTD.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹21534.85 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹1885.1 & ₹1096.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varying recommendations, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings as of 16 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold.

Radico Khaitan Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3894.64 4245.96 -8.27% 3375.36 +15.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 159.01 172.1 -7.6% 130.01 +22.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.52 31.79 -0.84% 19.92 +58.27% Total Operating Expense 3803.62 4134.94 -8.01% 3316.36 +14.69% Operating Income 91.02 111.02 -18.01% 59 +54.28% Net Income Before Taxes 76.57 98.13 -21.97% 51.37 +49.05% Net Income 53.91 75.15 -28.26% 42.65 +26.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.03 5.62 -28.29% 3.19 +26.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.91Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3894.64Cr

