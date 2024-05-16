Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.42% YOY

Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : Radico Khaitan declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.38% and the profit increasing by 26.42% YoY.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.27% and the profit decreased by 28.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.6% q-o-q but increased by 22.31% Y-o-Y.
Similarly, the operating income was down by 18.01% q-o-q, but increased significantly by 54.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹4.03, showing a growth of 26.21% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Radico Khaitan delivered -5.3% in the last 1 week, 14.56% in the last 6 months, and -2.88% YTD.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹21534.85 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹1885.1 & ₹1096.05 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varying recommendations, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings as of 16 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold.
Radico Khaitan Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3894.64
|4245.96
|-8.27%
|3375.36
|+15.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|159.01
|172.1
|-7.6%
|130.01
|+22.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.52
|31.79
|-0.84%
|19.92
|+58.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|3803.62
|4134.94
|-8.01%
|3316.36
|+14.69%
|Operating Income
|91.02
|111.02
|-18.01%
|59
|+54.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.57
|98.13
|-21.97%
|51.37
|+49.05%
|Net Income
|53.91
|75.15
|-28.26%
|42.65
|+26.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.03
|5.62
|-28.29%
|3.19
|+26.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.91Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3894.64Cr
