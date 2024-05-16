Hello User
Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.42% YOY

Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.42% YOY

Livemint

Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.38% YoY & profit increased by 26.42% YoY

Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live

Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Live : Radico Khaitan declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.38% and the profit increasing by 26.42% YoY.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.27% and the profit decreased by 28.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.6% q-o-q but increased by 22.31% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 18.01% q-o-q, but increased significantly by 54.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at 4.03, showing a growth of 26.21% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Radico Khaitan delivered -5.3% in the last 1 week, 14.56% in the last 6 months, and -2.88% YTD.

The company currently holds a market cap of 21534.85 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 1885.1 & 1096.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varying recommendations, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings as of 16 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold.

Radico Khaitan Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3894.644245.96-8.27%3375.36+15.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total159.01172.1-7.6%130.01+22.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.5231.79-0.84%19.92+58.27%
Total Operating Expense3803.624134.94-8.01%3316.36+14.69%
Operating Income91.02111.02-18.01%59+54.28%
Net Income Before Taxes76.5798.13-21.97%51.37+49.05%
Net Income53.9175.15-28.26%42.65+26.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.035.62-28.29%3.19+26.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.91Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3894.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

