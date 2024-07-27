Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.92% YOY

Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : Radix Industries India announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 1.88% year-over-year. However, the company saw a notable increase in profit by 15.92% year-over-year.
Compared to the previous quarter, Radix Industries India experienced a decline of 11.98% in revenue and 17.76% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.27% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 10.49% year-over-year.
Operating income also reflected a decrease of 19.55% quarter-over-quarter but an increase of 11.35% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.36, marking a 16.13% increase year-over-year.
Radix Industries India demonstrated a 3.94% return in the last week, 19.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.69% year-to-date return.
With a current market cap of ₹243.57 Cr, Radix Industries India's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹180 and ₹85.6 respectively.
Radix Industries India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.98
|7.93
|-11.98%
|7.11
|-1.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.11
|-3.27%
|0.1
|+10.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|+1.31%
|0.02
|+57.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.24
|7.01
|-11%
|6.45
|-3.23%
|Operating Income
|0.73
|0.91
|-19.55%
|0.66
|+11.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.71
|0.88
|-19.05%
|0.62
|+15.9%
|Net Income
|0.53
|0.65
|-17.76%
|0.46
|+15.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.36
|0.43
|-16.28%
|0.31
|+16.13%
