Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.92% YOY

Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.88% YoY & profit increased by 15.92% YoY

Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : Radix Industries India announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 1.88% year-over-year. However, the company saw a notable increase in profit by 15.92% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, Radix Industries India experienced a decline of 11.98% in revenue and 17.76% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.27% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 10.49% year-over-year.

Operating income also reflected a decrease of 19.55% quarter-over-quarter but an increase of 11.35% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.36, marking a 16.13% increase year-over-year.

Radix Industries India demonstrated a 3.94% return in the last week, 19.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.69% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a current market cap of ₹243.57 Cr, Radix Industries India's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹180 and ₹85.6 respectively.

Radix Industries India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.98 7.93 -11.98% 7.11 -1.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.11 -3.27% 0.1 +10.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 +1.31% 0.02 +57.36% Total Operating Expense 6.24 7.01 -11% 6.45 -3.23% Operating Income 0.73 0.91 -19.55% 0.66 +11.35% Net Income Before Taxes 0.71 0.88 -19.05% 0.62 +15.9% Net Income 0.53 0.65 -17.76% 0.46 +15.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.36 0.43 -16.28% 0.31 +16.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.53Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹6.98Cr

