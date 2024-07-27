Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.92% YOY

Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.92% YOY

Livemint

Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live

Radix Industries India Q1 Results Live : Radix Industries India announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 1.88% year-over-year. However, the company saw a notable increase in profit by 15.92% year-over-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, Radix Industries India experienced a decline of 11.98% in revenue and 17.76% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.27% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 10.49% year-over-year.

Operating income also reflected a decrease of 19.55% quarter-over-quarter but an increase of 11.35% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.36, marking a 16.13% increase year-over-year.

Radix Industries India demonstrated a 3.94% return in the last week, 19.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.69% year-to-date return.

With a current market cap of 243.57 Cr, Radix Industries India's 52-week high/low is recorded at 180 and 85.6 respectively.

Radix Industries India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.987.93-11.98%7.11-1.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.11-3.27%0.1+10.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03+1.31%0.02+57.36%
Total Operating Expense6.247.01-11%6.45-3.23%
Operating Income0.730.91-19.55%0.66+11.35%
Net Income Before Taxes0.710.88-19.05%0.62+15.9%
Net Income0.530.65-17.76%0.46+15.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.360.43-16.28%0.31+16.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.53Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.98Cr

