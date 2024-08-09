Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.7% YOY

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : Rail Vikas Nigam announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 26.88% and a decline in profit by 34.7% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant drop with revenue declining by 39.32% and profit decreasing by 53.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.3% q-o-q and an increase of 0.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income took a hit, down by 61.36% q-o-q and decreased by 49.17% Y-o-Y for Rail Vikas Nigam.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹1.07, marking a decrease of 35.15% Y-o-Y.
Investors observed a -9.58% return in the last week, while the company delivered impressive returns of 91.14% in the last 6 months and 196.58% YTD.
Rail Vikas Nigam currently holds a market cap of ₹112267.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹647 & ₹122.4 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given a Hold rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024 being to Hold.
Rail Vikas Nigam Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4073.8
|6714.01
|-39.32%
|5571.57
|-26.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.97
|45.47
|+3.3%
|46.58
|+0.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.89
|4.39
|+56.95%
|5.5
|+25.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|3899.16
|6262.06
|-37.73%
|5227.97
|-25.42%
|Operating Income
|174.64
|451.95
|-61.36%
|343.6
|-49.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|301.61
|624.96
|-51.74%
|486.8
|-38.04%
|Net Income
|223.92
|478.58
|-53.21%
|342.9
|-34.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.07
|2.29
|-53.28%
|1.65
|-35.15%
