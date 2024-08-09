Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.7% YOY

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : Rail Vikas Nigam announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 26.88% and a decline in profit by 34.7% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant drop with revenue declining by 39.32% and profit decreasing by 53.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.3% q-o-q and an increase of 0.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income took a hit, down by 61.36% q-o-q and decreased by 49.17% Y-o-Y for Rail Vikas Nigam.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹1.07, marking a decrease of 35.15% Y-o-Y.

Investors observed a -9.58% return in the last week, while the company delivered impressive returns of 91.14% in the last 6 months and 196.58% YTD.

Rail Vikas Nigam currently holds a market cap of ₹112267.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹647 & ₹122.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Hold rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024 being to Hold.

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4073.8 6714.01 -39.32% 5571.57 -26.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.97 45.47 +3.3% 46.58 +0.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.89 4.39 +56.95% 5.5 +25.27% Total Operating Expense 3899.16 6262.06 -37.73% 5227.97 -25.42% Operating Income 174.64 451.95 -61.36% 343.6 -49.17% Net Income Before Taxes 301.61 624.96 -51.74% 486.8 -38.04% Net Income 223.92 478.58 -53.21% 342.9 -34.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.07 2.29 -53.28% 1.65 -35.15%