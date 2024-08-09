Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.7% YOY

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.7% YOY

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.88% YoY & profit decreased by 34.7% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 Results Live : Rail Vikas Nigam announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 26.88% and a decline in profit by 34.7% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant drop with revenue declining by 39.32% and profit decreasing by 53.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.3% q-o-q and an increase of 0.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income took a hit, down by 61.36% q-o-q and decreased by 49.17% Y-o-Y for Rail Vikas Nigam.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 1.07, marking a decrease of 35.15% Y-o-Y.

Investors observed a -9.58% return in the last week, while the company delivered impressive returns of 91.14% in the last 6 months and 196.58% YTD.

Rail Vikas Nigam currently holds a market cap of 112267.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 647 & 122.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Hold rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024 being to Hold.

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4073.86714.01-39.32%5571.57-26.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.9745.47+3.3%46.58+0.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.894.39+56.95%5.5+25.27%
Total Operating Expense3899.166262.06-37.73%5227.97-25.42%
Operating Income174.64451.95-61.36%343.6-49.17%
Net Income Before Taxes301.61624.96-51.74%486.8-38.04%
Net Income223.92478.58-53.21%342.9-34.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.072.29-53.28%1.65-35.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹223.92Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4073.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

