Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.24% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.44% & the profit decreased by 6.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.58% and the profit decreased by 9.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.37% q-o-q & decreased by 9.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 6.01% Y-o-Y.
Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered -5.33% return in the last 1 week, 122.51% return in the last 6 months, and 55.16% YTD return.
Currently, Rail Vikas Nigam has a market cap of ₹58735.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹345.5 & ₹56.05 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.
Rail Vikas Nigam Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4689.33
|4914.32
|-4.58%
|5012.09
|-6.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|50.81
|46.05
|+10.34%
|49.15
|+3.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.83
|6.22
|-22.35%
|5.7
|-15.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|4445.06
|4622.25
|-3.83%
|4742.11
|-6.26%
|Operating Income
|244.27
|292.07
|-16.37%
|269.98
|-9.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|462.55
|479.61
|-3.56%
|447.86
|+3.28%
|Net Income
|358.57
|394.26
|-9.05%
|382.42
|-6.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.72
|1.89
|-8.99%
|1.83
|-6.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹358.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4689.33Cr
