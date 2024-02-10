Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.24% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.44% & the profit decreased by 6.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.58% and the profit decreased by 9.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.37% q-o-q & decreased by 9.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 6.01% Y-o-Y.

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered -5.33% return in the last 1 week, 122.51% return in the last 6 months, and 55.16% YTD return.

Currently, Rail Vikas Nigam has a market cap of ₹58735.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹345.5 & ₹56.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4689.33 4914.32 -4.58% 5012.09 -6.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.81 46.05 +10.34% 49.15 +3.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.83 6.22 -22.35% 5.7 -15.26% Total Operating Expense 4445.06 4622.25 -3.83% 4742.11 -6.26% Operating Income 244.27 292.07 -16.37% 269.98 -9.52% Net Income Before Taxes 462.55 479.61 -3.56% 447.86 +3.28% Net Income 358.57 394.26 -9.05% 382.42 -6.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.72 1.89 -8.99% 1.83 -6.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹358.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4689.33Cr

