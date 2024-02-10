Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.24% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 6.24% YoY

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.44% YoY & profit decreased by 6.24% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rail Vikas Nigam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.44% & the profit decreased by 6.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.58% and the profit decreased by 9.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.37% q-o-q & decreased by 9.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.72 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 6.01% Y-o-Y.

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered -5.33% return in the last 1 week, 122.51% return in the last 6 months, and 55.16% YTD return.

Currently, Rail Vikas Nigam has a market cap of 58735.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 345.5 & 56.05 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4689.334914.32-4.58%5012.09-6.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.8146.05+10.34%49.15+3.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.836.22-22.35%5.7-15.26%
Total Operating Expense4445.064622.25-3.83%4742.11-6.26%
Operating Income244.27292.07-16.37%269.98-9.52%
Net Income Before Taxes462.55479.61-3.56%447.86+3.28%
Net Income358.57394.26-9.05%382.42-6.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.721.89-8.99%1.83-6.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹358.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4689.33Cr

