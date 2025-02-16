Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 13.14% YOY, profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025:Rail Vikas Nigam declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 2.6% & the profit decreased by 13.14% YoY. Profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.92% while the profit increased by 8.56%. Additionally, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.71% q-o-q but decreased by 0.3% Y-o-Y.

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 12.18% q-o-q & decreased by 5.07% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹1.49 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 13.37% YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered -8.9% return in the last 1 week, -36.93% return in last 6 months and -14.86% YTD return.

Currently, the Rail Vikas Nigam has a market cap of ₹75042.29 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213.05.

As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating while 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4567.38 4854.95 -5.92% 4689.33 -2.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.66 45.35 +11.71% 50.81 -0.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.42 7.43 -0.13% 4.83 +53.62% Total Operating Expense 4335.49 4590.91 -5.56% 4445.06 -2.46% Operating Income 231.89 264.04 -12.18% 244.27 -5.07% Net Income Before Taxes 412.9 389.31 +6.06% 462.55 -10.73% Net Income 311.44 286.88 +8.56% 358.57 -13.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.49 1.38 +7.97% 1.72 -13.37%

