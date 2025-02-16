Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 13.14% YOY, profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025:Rail Vikas Nigam declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 2.6% & the profit decreased by 13.14% YoY. Profit at 311.44 crore and revenue at 4567.38 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.92% while the profit increased by 8.56%. Additionally, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.71% q-o-q but decreased by 0.3% Y-o-Y.

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 12.18% q-o-q & decreased by 5.07% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 1.49 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 13.37% YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered -8.9% return in the last 1 week, -36.93% return in last 6 months and -14.86% YTD return.

Currently, the Rail Vikas Nigam has a market cap of 75042.29 Cr with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213.05.

As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating while 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4567.384854.95-5.92%4689.33-2.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.6645.35+11.71%50.81-0.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.427.43-0.13%4.83+53.62%
Total Operating Expense4335.494590.91-5.56%4445.06-2.46%
Operating Income231.89264.04-12.18%244.27-5.07%
Net Income Before Taxes412.9389.31+6.06%462.55-10.73%
Net Income311.44286.88+8.56%358.57-13.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.491.38+7.97%1.72-13.37%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹311.44Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4567.38Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
