Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 13.14% YOY, profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 Results 2025:Rail Vikas Nigam declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 2.6% & the profit decreased by 13.14% YoY. Profit at ₹311.44 crore and revenue at ₹4567.38 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.92% while the profit increased by 8.56%. Additionally, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.71% q-o-q but decreased by 0.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.18% q-o-q & decreased by 5.07% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹1.49 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 13.37% YoY.
Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered -8.9% return in the last 1 week, -36.93% return in last 6 months and -14.86% YTD return.
Currently, the Rail Vikas Nigam has a market cap of ₹75042.29 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213.05.
As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating while 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Rail Vikas Nigam Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4567.38
|4854.95
|-5.92%
|4689.33
|-2.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|50.66
|45.35
|+11.71%
|50.81
|-0.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.42
|7.43
|-0.13%
|4.83
|+53.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|4335.49
|4590.91
|-5.56%
|4445.06
|-2.46%
|Operating Income
|231.89
|264.04
|-12.18%
|244.27
|-5.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|412.9
|389.31
|+6.06%
|462.55
|-10.73%
|Net Income
|311.44
|286.88
|+8.56%
|358.57
|-13.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.49
|1.38
|+7.97%
|1.72
|-13.37%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹311.44Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹4567.38Cr