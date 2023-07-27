The Railtel Corporation of India board of Directors of the Company held a meeting on July 27, 2023, where they discussed and approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The financial data shows the unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and the audited results for the year ended March 31, 2023, along with the unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from operations was Rs. 46,346 lakhs vs Rs. 1,96,351 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

Other income was Rs. 1,489 lakhs vs 3,869 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

Total income was Rs. 47,835 lakhs vs Rs. 2,00,220 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

Total expenses amounted to Rs. 42,814 lakhs vs Rs. 1,74,535 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

Profit from operations before exceptional items and tax was Rs. 5,021 lakhs vs Rs. 25,685 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

After accounting for exceptional items, the profit from operations before tax was Rs. 5,021 vs Rs. 25,479 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

The total tax expense was Rs. 1,275 lakhs vs Rs. 8,180 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

The net profit for the period was Rs. 3,746 lakhs vs Rs. 18,908 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

Total comprehensive income for the period was Rs. 3,798 lakhs vs Rs. 7,794 lakhs for the last quarter of March 31, 2023.

Earnings per equity share (EPS) was Rs. 1.17 (both basic and diluted) vs Rs. 2.35 (both basic and diluted) for March 31, 2023.

RailTel Corporation of India also has secured an order worth ₹294.37 crore from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) in last month. The project involves implementing integrated solutions to enable end-to-end computerization and connectivity of core and support functions of TASMAC for a duration of five years.