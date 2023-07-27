Railtel Q1 result: Revenue surges to Rs. 46,346 lakhs, net profit reaches Rs. 3,746 lakhs1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST
The Company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, showing a decrease in revenue and net profit compared to the previous quarter. EPS also decreased.
The Railtel Corporation of India board of Directors of the Company held a meeting on July 27, 2023, where they discussed and approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
