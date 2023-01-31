RailTel on Tuesday reported 51.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹31.95 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹66.01 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined by 2.5 per cent to ₹462.17 crore as against ₹474.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated revenue rises 5 per cent from ₹440.09 crore.

In the 9 months of the current FY, RailTel has posted total profit after tax of Rs. 113 cr.

RailTel has declared dividend of ₹1.50 per share, and has set 8 February, 2023 as the record date.

"The Board of Directors has declared the interim dividend of FY 2022-23 at the rate of 15% of paidup share capital (Rs. 1.50 per share). Further, the Board of Directors has also approved Wednesday, 08th February, 2023 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of payment of interim dividend of FY 2022-23," said RailTel in its regulatory filing.

“We are doing well in this weak market scenario with consistent growth in operational revenue and have been posting healthy profits. Right now we have a very healthy order book of Rs. 4700+ cr which is steadily translating into revenue in coming quarters in phased manner. Our target segment, which is domestic market, augurs well for our Company due to growing digitization needs of our country," said Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel.