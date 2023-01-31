RailTel Q3 profit dips by 51% to ₹31.95 cr, declares interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:29 PM IST
RailTel has declared dividend of ₹1.50 per share, and has set 8 February, 2023 as the record date.
RailTel on Tuesday reported 51.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹31.95 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹66.01 crore in the year ago period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×