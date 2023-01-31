Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  RailTel Q3 profit dips by 51% to 31.95 cr, declares interim dividend

RailTel Q3 profit dips by 51% to 31.95 cr, declares interim dividend

1 min read . 08:29 PM ISTLivemint
RailTel is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise.

RailTel has declared dividend of 1.50 per share, and has set 8 February, 2023 as the record date.

RailTel on Tuesday reported 51.5  per cent decline  in consolidated net profit to 31.95 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 66.01 crore in the year ago period.

RailTel on Tuesday reported 51.5  per cent decline  in consolidated net profit to 31.95 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 66.01 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined by 2.5 per cent to 462.17 crore as against 474.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined by 2.5 per cent to 462.17 crore as against 474.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

On a sequential basis, the consolidated revenue rises 5 per cent from 440.09 crore.

In the 9 months of the current FY, RailTel has posted total profit after tax of Rs. 113 cr.

RailTel has declared dividend of 1.50 per share, and has set 8 February, 2023 as the record date.

"The Board of Directors has declared the interim dividend of FY 2022-23 at the rate of 15% of paidup share capital (Rs. 1.50 per share). Further, the Board of Directors has also approved Wednesday, 08th February, 2023 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of payment of interim dividend of FY 2022-23," said RailTel in its regulatory filing.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“We are doing well in this weak market scenario with consistent growth in operational revenue and have been posting healthy profits. Right now we have a very healthy order book of Rs. 4700+ cr which is steadily translating into revenue in coming quarters in phased manner. Our target segment, which is domestic market, augurs well for our Company due to growing digitization needs of our country," said Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP