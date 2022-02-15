OPEN APP
RailTel Q3 results: Net profit falls even as revenue rises marginally
State-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of 66 crore in the December quarter, down 4% from 69 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations 417 crore for the reporting period as against 410 crore in corresponding period of the last year.

On Tuesday, RailTel shares were down 0.94% to close at 105.65 apiece on NSE.

RailTel has also posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) amounting to 88.14 crore during the third quarter.

"Right now we have a very healthy order book of 5400+ crore which will translate in our books in coming quarters in phased manner. Currently the focus is on digitization which is boosting our B2B as well as B2C business," Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel said.

"Our retail board band service RailWire have reached 4.6 lakh subscribers and we are targeting for 5 lakh subscribers and more than 280 Cr turnover by end of Mar’22. We are also focusing on our network and infrastructure expansion and upgradation. This will help us expanding our clients as well serving the existing ones better. We have been maintaining positive result even despite 3 waves of pandemic since 2020. We are confident about continuing this momentum in future as well," he said.

