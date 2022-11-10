Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  RailTel's posts consolidated income of 440 cr, grows 14% from first quarter

1 min read . 10 Nov 2022Livemint
RailTel has so far set up public Wi-Fi hotspots at 5,848 railway stations and has resumed work on network expansion

  • The company's consolidated income for the half year stands at 825 crore

RailTel on Thursday posted consolidated income of 440 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. This is against a 14 per cent growth of consolidated income of 385 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company's consolidated income for the half year stands at 825 crore as against income of Rs.696 Crore for the corresponding period of previous financial year.

RailTel has posted a consolidated profit before tax amounting to Rs. 74 crore in September quarter as compared to 35 crore in June quarter.

The profit after tax of 55 crore in September quarter as compared to 26 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

"RailTel has recorded a growth both in income as well as profit with a growth of 14% in income in Q2 vis-vis Q1 and 112% growth in PAT in Q2 vis-à-vis Q1 in FY23. I would like to thank all the stakeholders for their faith in our company," Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel.

RailTel will continue to provide free WiFi at over 5,600 railway stations across the country including the 415 stations which were commissioned with the technological support from Google, the statement said, adding that RailTel will also continue to execute WiFi connectivity at the balance stations.

 

