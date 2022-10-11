Railways revenue up by 92% in passenger segment

The total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on the originating basis from 1 April to 8 October, came in at ₹33,476 crore -- registering an increase of 92% compared to ₹17,394 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal
NEW DELHI :The Indian Railways on Tuesday recorded an revenue growth of 92% in passenger segment originating from 1 April to 8 October, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
According to the statement released by the Ministry, the total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on the originating basis from 1 April to 8 October, came in at ₹33,476 crore -- registering an increase of 92% compared to ₹17,394 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Indian Railways witnessed robust growth in the unreserved passenger segment of 197% for the number of passengers booked during the period, while reserved passenger segment growth stood at 24% year-on-year, it said.
In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1 April to 8 October 2022 is 42.89 crore as compared to 34.56 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 24%.
As per the Railways Ministry data, the revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1 April to 8 October is ₹26961 crores as compared to ₹16307 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 65%.
In unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1 April to 8 October 2022 is 268.56 crore as compared to 90.57 Crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 197%, the ministry said.
The revenue generated from unreserved passenger segment during the period 1 April to 8 October is ₹6515 crores as compared to Rs. 1086 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 500%.