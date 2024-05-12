Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at 145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY
BackBack

Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY

Livemint

Rain Industries Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY & loss at ₹145.87Cr

Rain Industries Q1 Results LivePremium
Rain Industries Q1 Results Live

Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.14% & the loss came at 145.87cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared profit of 105.37cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 116.2% q-o-q & decreased by 66.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.34 for Q1 which decreased by 238.66% Y-o-Y.

Rain Industries has delivered -8.58% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in last 6 months and 4.28% YTD return.

Currently the Rain Industries has a market cap of 5411.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 219.6 & 140.25 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Rain Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3670.244100.58-10.49%5253.49-30.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total342.56340.33+0.66%335.29+2.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.91195.34-0.22%192.73+1.13%
Total Operating Expense3551.474833.85-26.53%4903.01-27.57%
Operating Income118.77-733.27+116.2%350.48-66.11%
Net Income Before Taxes-33.86-979.37+96.54%203.03-116.68%
Net Income-145.87-1118.75+86.96%105.37-238.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.34-18.76+76.86%3.13-238.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-145.87Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3670.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 May 2024, 02:54 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue