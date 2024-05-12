Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY
Rain Industries Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY & loss at ₹145.87Cr
Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.14% & the loss came at ₹145.87cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared profit of ₹105.37cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.49%.