Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY

Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.14% & the loss came at ₹145.87cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared profit of ₹105.37cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 116.2% q-o-q & decreased by 66.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-4.34 for Q1 which decreased by 238.66% Y-o-Y.

Rain Industries has delivered -8.58% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in last 6 months and 4.28% YTD return.

Currently the Rain Industries has a market cap of ₹5411.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹219.6 & ₹140.25 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

Rain Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3670.24 4100.58 -10.49% 5253.49 -30.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 342.56 340.33 +0.66% 335.29 +2.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 194.91 195.34 -0.22% 192.73 +1.13% Total Operating Expense 3551.47 4833.85 -26.53% 4903.01 -27.57% Operating Income 118.77 -733.27 +116.2% 350.48 -66.11% Net Income Before Taxes -33.86 -979.37 +96.54% 203.03 -116.68% Net Income -145.87 -1118.75 +86.96% 105.37 -238.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.34 -18.76 +76.86% 3.13 -238.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-145.87Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3670.24Cr

