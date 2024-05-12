Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at 145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY

Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY

Livemint

Rain Industries Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY & loss at 145.87Cr

Rain Industries Q1 Results Live

Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.14% & the loss came at 145.87cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared profit of 105.37cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 116.2% q-o-q & decreased by 66.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.34 for Q1 which decreased by 238.66% Y-o-Y.

Rain Industries has delivered -8.58% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in last 6 months and 4.28% YTD return.

Currently the Rain Industries has a market cap of 5411.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 219.6 & 140.25 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Rain Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3670.244100.58-10.49%5253.49-30.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total342.56340.33+0.66%335.29+2.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.91195.34-0.22%192.73+1.13%
Total Operating Expense3551.474833.85-26.53%4903.01-27.57%
Operating Income118.77-733.27+116.2%350.48-66.11%
Net Income Before Taxes-33.86-979.37+96.54%203.03-116.68%
Net Income-145.87-1118.75+86.96%105.37-238.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.34-18.76+76.86%3.13-238.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-145.87Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3670.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

