Rain Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹145.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.14% YoY

Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries Q1 Results Live : Rain Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.14% & the loss came at ₹145.87cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared profit of ₹105.37cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 116.2% q-o-q & decreased by 66.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-4.34 for Q1 which decreased by 238.66% Y-o-Y.
Rain Industries has delivered -8.58% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in last 6 months and 4.28% YTD return.
Currently the Rain Industries has a market cap of ₹5411.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹219.6 & ₹140.25 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
Rain Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3670.24
|4100.58
|-10.49%
|5253.49
|-30.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|342.56
|340.33
|+0.66%
|335.29
|+2.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|194.91
|195.34
|-0.22%
|192.73
|+1.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|3551.47
|4833.85
|-26.53%
|4903.01
|-27.57%
|Operating Income
|118.77
|-733.27
|+116.2%
|350.48
|-66.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-33.86
|-979.37
|+96.54%
|203.03
|-116.68%
|Net Income
|-145.87
|-1118.75
|+86.96%
|105.37
|-238.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.34
|-18.76
|+76.86%
|3.13
|-238.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-145.87Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3670.24Cr
