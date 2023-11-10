Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rain Industries Q3 CY23 results: Loss at 90.17Cr, Revenue decreased by 25.4% YoY

Livemint

Rain Industries Q3 CY23 Results

Rain Industries declared their Q3 CY23 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 25.4% & the loss came at 90.17cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared a profit of 403.22cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & decreased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 80.45% q-o-q & decreased by 86.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.68 for Q3 CY23, which decreased by 120.65% Y-o-Y.

Rain Industries has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, -0.97% return in the last 6 months, and -13.12% YTD return.

Currently, Rain Industries has a market cap of 4988.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 190.9 & 143.25 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Rain Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 CY23Q2 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4160.264627.15-10.09%5577.1-25.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total322.35327.67-1.62%345.98-6.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization192.52195.67-1.61%202.83-5.08%
Total Operating Expense4070.674168.84-2.35%4915.48-17.19%
Operating Income89.59458.31-80.45%661.62-86.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-19.54313.48-106.23%599.67-103.26%
Net Income-90.17165.65-154.44%403.22-122.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.684.93-154.38%12.98-120.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-90.17Cr

Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹4160.26Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:40 AM IST
