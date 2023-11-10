Rain Industries Q3 CY23 results: Loss at 90.17Cr, Revenue decreased by 25.4% YoY

Rain Industries declared their Q3 CY23 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 25.4% & the loss came at ₹90.17cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared a profit of ₹403.22cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & decreased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 80.45% q-o-q & decreased by 86.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.68 for Q3 CY23, which decreased by 120.65% Y-o-Y.

Rain Industries has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, -0.97% return in the last 6 months, and -13.12% YTD return.

Currently, Rain Industries has a market cap of ₹4988.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹190.9 & ₹143.25 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Rain Industries Financials Period Q3 CY23 Q2 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4160.26 4627.15 -10.09% 5577.1 -25.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 322.35 327.67 -1.62% 345.98 -6.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 192.52 195.67 -1.61% 202.83 -5.08% Total Operating Expense 4070.67 4168.84 -2.35% 4915.48 -17.19% Operating Income 89.59 458.31 -80.45% 661.62 -86.46% Net Income Before Taxes -19.54 313.48 -106.23% 599.67 -103.26% Net Income -90.17 165.65 -154.44% 403.22 -122.36% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.68 4.93 -154.38% 12.98 -120.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-90.17Cr Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹4160.26Cr

