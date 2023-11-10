Rain Industries Q3 CY23 results: Loss at ₹90.17Cr, Revenue decreased by 25.4% YoY
Rain Industries declared their Q3 CY23 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 25.4% & the loss came at ₹90.17cr. It is noteworthy that Rain Industries had declared a profit of ₹403.22cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & decreased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 80.45% q-o-q & decreased by 86.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.68 for Q3 CY23, which decreased by 120.65% Y-o-Y.
Rain Industries has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, -0.97% return in the last 6 months, and -13.12% YTD return.
Currently, Rain Industries has a market cap of ₹4988.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹190.9 & ₹143.25 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.
Rain Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 CY23
|Q2 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4160.26
|4627.15
|-10.09%
|5577.1
|-25.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|322.35
|327.67
|-1.62%
|345.98
|-6.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|192.52
|195.67
|-1.61%
|202.83
|-5.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|4070.67
|4168.84
|-2.35%
|4915.48
|-17.19%
|Operating Income
|89.59
|458.31
|-80.45%
|661.62
|-86.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-19.54
|313.48
|-106.23%
|599.67
|-103.26%
|Net Income
|-90.17
|165.65
|-154.44%
|403.22
|-122.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.68
|4.93
|-154.38%
|12.98
|-120.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-90.17Cr
Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹4160.26Cr
