Rainbow Childrens Medicare Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.27% YOY

Rainbow Childrens Medicare declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit increased by 7.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.99% and the profit decreased by 1.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.38% q-o-q & increased by 8.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.62% Y-o-Y.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare has delivered -5.31% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and 2.01% YTD return.
Currently the Rainbow Childrens Medicare has a market cap of ₹12352.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1329.85 & ₹695.7 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|335.96
|332.68
|+0.99%
|306.4
|+9.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|120.64
|120.22
|+0.35%
|112.1
|+7.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.66
|26.8
|+3.22%
|23.18
|+19.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|245.54
|241.91
|+1.5%
|222.83
|+10.19%
|Operating Income
|90.42
|90.77
|-0.38%
|83.58
|+8.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.77
|85.25
|-0.57%
|78.32
|+8.23%
|Net Income
|62.12
|62.91
|-1.24%
|57.92
|+7.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.12
|6.2
|-1.29%
|5.74
|+6.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.12Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹335.96Cr
