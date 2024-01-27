Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rainbow Childrens Medicare Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.27% YOY

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.27% YOY

Livemint

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.65% YoY & profit increased by 7.27% YoY

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rainbow Childrens Medicare declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit increased by 7.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.99% and the profit decreased by 1.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.38% q-o-q & increased by 8.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.62% Y-o-Y.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare has delivered -5.31% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and 2.01% YTD return.

Currently the Rainbow Childrens Medicare has a market cap of 12352.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1329.85 & 695.7 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue335.96332.68+0.99%306.4+9.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total120.64120.22+0.35%112.1+7.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.6626.8+3.22%23.18+19.33%
Total Operating Expense245.54241.91+1.5%222.83+10.19%
Operating Income90.4290.77-0.38%83.58+8.19%
Net Income Before Taxes84.7785.25-0.57%78.32+8.23%
Net Income62.1262.91-1.24%57.92+7.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.126.2-1.29%5.74+6.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.12Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹335.96Cr

