Rainbow Childrens Medicare Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.27% YOY

Rainbow Childrens Medicare declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit increased by 7.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.99% and the profit decreased by 1.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.38% q-o-q & increased by 8.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.62% Y-o-Y.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare has delivered -5.31% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and 2.01% YTD return.

Currently the Rainbow Childrens Medicare has a market cap of ₹12352.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1329.85 & ₹695.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 335.96 332.68 +0.99% 306.4 +9.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 120.64 120.22 +0.35% 112.1 +7.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.66 26.8 +3.22% 23.18 +19.33% Total Operating Expense 245.54 241.91 +1.5% 222.83 +10.19% Operating Income 90.42 90.77 -0.38% 83.58 +8.19% Net Income Before Taxes 84.77 85.25 -0.57% 78.32 +8.23% Net Income 62.12 62.91 -1.24% 57.92 +7.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.12 6.2 -1.29% 5.74 +6.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.12Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹335.96Cr

