Raj Rayon Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹3.48Cr, Revenue increased by 32.12% YoY

Raj Rayon Industries Q1 Results Live : Raj Rayon Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 August 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, which rose by 32.12% year-on-year (YoY). However, the company also reported a net loss of ₹3.48 crore for the quarter.
In comparison, Raj Rayon Industries had posted a profit of ₹0.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, the revenue saw a decline of 6.84% compared to the previous quarter.
On the expense front, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 10.74% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 10.87% YoY. The operating income was down by 93.03% QoQ but saw a substantial increase of 166.58% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.06, marking a dramatic decrease of 1238.52% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Raj Rayon Industries has delivered a -0.22% return in the last week, a 1.63% return over the past six months, and a 16.94% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of now, Raj Rayon Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1251.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹52.45 and a 52-week low of ₹15.
Raj Rayon Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|202.22
|217.06
|-6.84%
|153.06
|+32.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.75
|3.09
|-10.74%
|2.48
|+10.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.07
|3.47
|-11.61%
|2.55
|+20.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|201.98
|213.63
|-5.45%
|153.42
|+31.66%
|Operating Income
|0.24
|3.43
|-93.03%
|-0.36
|+166.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.51
|0.43
|-687.76%
|0.25
|-1090.98%
|Net Income
|-3.48
|-2.14
|-62.5%
|0.29
|-1287.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-50%
|0.01
|-1238.52%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess