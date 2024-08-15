Raj Rayon Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹3.48Cr, Revenue increased by 32.12% YoY

Raj Rayon Industries Q1 Results Live : Raj Rayon Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 August 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, which rose by 32.12% year-on-year (YoY). However, the company also reported a net loss of ₹3.48 crore for the quarter.

In comparison, Raj Rayon Industries had posted a profit of ₹0.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, the revenue saw a decline of 6.84% compared to the previous quarter.

On the expense front, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 10.74% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 10.87% YoY. The operating income was down by 93.03% QoQ but saw a substantial increase of 166.58% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.06, marking a dramatic decrease of 1238.52% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Raj Rayon Industries has delivered a -0.22% return in the last week, a 1.63% return over the past six months, and a 16.94% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of now, Raj Rayon Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1251.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹52.45 and a 52-week low of ₹15.

Raj Rayon Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 202.22 217.06 -6.84% 153.06 +32.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.75 3.09 -10.74% 2.48 +10.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.07 3.47 -11.61% 2.55 +20.53% Total Operating Expense 201.98 213.63 -5.45% 153.42 +31.66% Operating Income 0.24 3.43 -93.03% -0.36 +166.58% Net Income Before Taxes -2.51 0.43 -687.76% 0.25 -1090.98% Net Income -3.48 -2.14 -62.5% 0.29 -1287.84% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 -0.04 -50% 0.01 -1238.52%