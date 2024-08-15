Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Raj Rayon Industries Q1 results: loss at 3.48Cr, Revenue increased by 32.12% YoY

Raj Rayon Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹3.48Cr, Revenue increased by 32.12% YoY

Raj Rayon Industries Q1 results: Revenue increased by 32.12% YoY & loss at 3.48Cr

Raj Rayon Industries Q1 Results Live

Raj Rayon Industries Q1 Results Live : Raj Rayon Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 August 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, which rose by 32.12% year-on-year (YoY). However, the company also reported a net loss of 3.48 crore for the quarter.

In comparison, Raj Rayon Industries had posted a profit of 0.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, the revenue saw a decline of 6.84% compared to the previous quarter.

On the expense front, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 10.74% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 10.87% YoY. The operating income was down by 93.03% QoQ but saw a substantial increase of 166.58% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.06, marking a dramatic decrease of 1238.52% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Raj Rayon Industries has delivered a -0.22% return in the last week, a 1.63% return over the past six months, and a 16.94% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of now, Raj Rayon Industries has a market capitalization of 1251.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 52.45 and a 52-week low of 15.

Raj Rayon Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue202.22217.06-6.84%153.06+32.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.753.09-10.74%2.48+10.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.073.47-11.61%2.55+20.53%
Total Operating Expense201.98213.63-5.45%153.42+31.66%
Operating Income0.243.43-93.03%-0.36+166.58%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.510.43-687.76%0.25-1090.98%
Net Income-3.48-2.14-62.5%0.29-1287.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.04-50%0.01-1238.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.48Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹202.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

