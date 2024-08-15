Raj Television Network Q1 results: loss at ₹16.88Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.72% YoY

Raj Television Network Q1 Results Live : Raj Television Network Q1 Results Live: Raj Television Network declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.72% and the loss came in at ₹16.88 crore. This marks a significant downturn from the previous fiscal year's same period, where the company had declared a profit of ₹0.25 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a substantial 56.99%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 16.2% quarter-on-quarter and decreased slightly by 0.07% year-on-year. This cost reduction did not translate into a profitable quarter, but it shows the company's efforts to manage its expenditures.

Operating income showed a dramatic decrease, down by 1249.09% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 1811.02% year-on-year. Such a significant drop indicates severe operational challenges that Raj Television Network needs to address.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-3.25 for Q1, reflecting a massive decrease of 6600% year-on-year. This negative EPS is a red flag for investors, highlighting the company's struggle to generate profits.

Raj Television Network has delivered a -11.38% return in the last week, -18.14% return over the last 6 months, and a -2.87% year-to-date return. These figures suggest an ongoing negative sentiment in the market towards the company's stock.

Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of ₹275.82 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹140.3 and a 52-week low of ₹44.5. This range shows the volatility and the challenges the company has faced over the past year.

Raj Television Network Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.43 16.2 +56.99% 27.27 -6.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.82 4.56 -16.2% 3.83 -0.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.38 0.13 +186.17% 0.46 -17.9% Total Operating Expense 43.92 14.59 +200.99% 26.18 +67.73% Operating Income -18.49 1.61 -1249.09% 1.08 -1811.02% Net Income Before Taxes -19.61 1.26 -1655.81% 0.4 -5031.76% Net Income -16.88 0.99 -1807.8% 0.25 -6800.47% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.25 0.19 -1810.53% 0.05 -6600%