Raj Television Network Q1 results: loss at ₹16.88Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.72% YoY

Raj Television Network Q1 Results Live : Raj Television Network Q1 Results Live: Raj Television Network declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.72% and the loss came in at ₹16.88 crore. This marks a significant downturn from the previous fiscal year's same period, where the company had declared a profit of ₹0.25 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a substantial 56.99%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 16.2% quarter-on-quarter and decreased slightly by 0.07% year-on-year. This cost reduction did not translate into a profitable quarter, but it shows the company's efforts to manage its expenditures.
Operating income showed a dramatic decrease, down by 1249.09% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 1811.02% year-on-year. Such a significant drop indicates severe operational challenges that Raj Television Network needs to address.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-3.25 for Q1, reflecting a massive decrease of 6600% year-on-year. This negative EPS is a red flag for investors, highlighting the company's struggle to generate profits.
Raj Television Network has delivered a -11.38% return in the last week, -18.14% return over the last 6 months, and a -2.87% year-to-date return. These figures suggest an ongoing negative sentiment in the market towards the company's stock.
Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of ₹275.82 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹140.3 and a 52-week low of ₹44.5. This range shows the volatility and the challenges the company has faced over the past year.
Raj Television Network Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.43
|16.2
|+56.99%
|27.27
|-6.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.82
|4.56
|-16.2%
|3.83
|-0.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.38
|0.13
|+186.17%
|0.46
|-17.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.92
|14.59
|+200.99%
|26.18
|+67.73%
|Operating Income
|-18.49
|1.61
|-1249.09%
|1.08
|-1811.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-19.61
|1.26
|-1655.81%
|0.4
|-5031.76%
|Net Income
|-16.88
|0.99
|-1807.8%
|0.25
|-6800.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.25
|0.19
|-1810.53%
|0.05
|-6600%
