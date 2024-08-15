Raj Television Network Q1 results: loss at ₹16.88Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.72% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Raj Television Network Q1 Results Live : Raj Television Network Q1 Results Live: Raj Television Network declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.72% and the loss came in at 16.88 crore. This marks a significant downturn from the previous fiscal year's same period, where the company had declared a profit of 0.25 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a substantial 56.99%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 16.2% quarter-on-quarter and decreased slightly by 0.07% year-on-year. This cost reduction did not translate into a profitable quarter, but it shows the company's efforts to manage its expenditures.

Operating income showed a dramatic decrease, down by 1249.09% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 1811.02% year-on-year. Such a significant drop indicates severe operational challenges that Raj Television Network needs to address.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -3.25 for Q1, reflecting a massive decrease of 6600% year-on-year. This negative EPS is a red flag for investors, highlighting the company's struggle to generate profits.

Raj Television Network has delivered a -11.38% return in the last week, -18.14% return over the last 6 months, and a -2.87% year-to-date return. These figures suggest an ongoing negative sentiment in the market towards the company's stock.

Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of 275.82 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 140.3 and a 52-week low of 44.5. This range shows the volatility and the challenges the company has faced over the past year.

Raj Television Network Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.4316.2+56.99%27.27-6.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.824.56-16.2%3.83-0.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.380.13+186.17%0.46-17.9%
Total Operating Expense43.9214.59+200.99%26.18+67.73%
Operating Income-18.491.61-1249.09%1.08-1811.02%
Net Income Before Taxes-19.611.26-1655.81%0.4-5031.76%
Net Income-16.880.99-1807.8%0.25-6800.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.250.19-1810.53%0.05-6600%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
