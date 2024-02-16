Raj Television Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 89.76% YoY

Raj Television Network declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 137.14% & the loss increased by 89.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 68.59% and the loss increased by 2195.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.04% q-o-q & increased by 9.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 99.63% q-o-q & increased by 110.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 352.65% Y-o-Y.
Raj Television Network has delivered -4.98% return in the last 1 week, 42.32% return in the last 6 months, and 18.65% YTD return.
Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of ₹336.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹75.25 & ₹37 respectively.
Raj Television Network Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.54
|23.45
|+68.59%
|16.67
|+137.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.82
|3.99
|+21.04%
|4.39
|+9.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.46
|0.46
|-0%
|0.28
|+65.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.54
|22.81
|+73.36%
|16.7
|+136.8%
|Operating Income
|0
|0.65
|-99.63%
|-0.02
|+110.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.48
|0.03
|-1701%
|-0.37
|-29.46%
|Net Income
|-0.46
|0.02
|-2195.19%
|-0.24
|-89.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|0
|-2260.62%
|-0.02
|-352.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹39.54Cr
