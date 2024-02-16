Hello User
Raj Television Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 89.76% YoY

Livemint

Raj Television Network Q3 FY24 Results Live

Raj Television Network declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 137.14% & the loss increased by 89.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 68.59% and the loss increased by 2195.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.04% q-o-q & increased by 9.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 99.63% q-o-q & increased by 110.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.09 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 352.65% Y-o-Y.

Raj Television Network has delivered -4.98% return in the last 1 week, 42.32% return in the last 6 months, and 18.65% YTD return.

Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of 336.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 75.25 & 37 respectively.

Raj Television Network Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.5423.45+68.59%16.67+137.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.823.99+21.04%4.39+9.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.460.46-0%0.28+65.18%
Total Operating Expense39.5422.81+73.36%16.7+136.8%
Operating Income00.65-99.63%-0.02+110.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.480.03-1701%-0.37-29.46%
Net Income-0.460.02-2195.19%-0.24-89.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.090-2260.62%-0.02-352.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.54Cr

