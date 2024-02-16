Raj Television Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 89.76% YoY

Raj Television Network declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 137.14% & the loss increased by 89.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 68.59% and the loss increased by 2195.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.04% q-o-q & increased by 9.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 99.63% q-o-q & increased by 110.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 352.65% Y-o-Y.

Raj Television Network has delivered -4.98% return in the last 1 week, 42.32% return in the last 6 months, and 18.65% YTD return.

Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of ₹336.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹75.25 & ₹37 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raj Television Network Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.54 23.45 +68.59% 16.67 +137.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.82 3.99 +21.04% 4.39 +9.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.46 0.46 -0% 0.28 +65.18% Total Operating Expense 39.54 22.81 +73.36% 16.7 +136.8% Operating Income 0 0.65 -99.63% -0.02 +110.29% Net Income Before Taxes -0.48 0.03 -1701% -0.37 -29.46% Net Income -0.46 0.02 -2195.19% -0.24 -89.76% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 0 -2260.62% -0.02 -352.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹39.54Cr

