Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.93% YOY

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.93% YOY

Livemint

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 58.11% YoY & profit decreased by 32.93% YoY

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : Raj Television Network declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.11% & the profit decreased by 32.93% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 59.03% and the profit increased by 316.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.42% q-o-q & increased by 27.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 67665.63% q-o-q & decreased by 40.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.19 for Q4 which decreased by 33.05% Y-o-Y.

Raj Television Network has delivered -0.11% return in the last 1 week, 152.58% return in the last 6 months and 146.34% YTD return.

Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of 699.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 140.3 & 42.65 respectively.

Raj Television Network Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.239.54-59.03%38.68-58.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.564.82-5.42%3.59+27.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.46-71.31%0.09+50.49%
Total Operating Expense14.5939.54-63.09%35.99-59.46%
Operating Income1.610+67665.63%2.69-40.15%
Net Income Before Taxes1.26-0.48+360.23%2.17-42.03%
Net Income0.99-0.46+316.7%1.47-32.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.19-0.09+309.88%0.28-33.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.99Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.2Cr

