Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.93% YOY

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 58.11% YoY & profit decreased by 32.93% YoY

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : Raj Television Network declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.11% & the profit decreased by 32.93% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 59.03% and the profit increased by 316.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.42% q-o-q & increased by 27.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 67665.63% q-o-q & decreased by 40.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.19 for Q4 which decreased by 33.05% Y-o-Y.

Raj Television Network has delivered -0.11% return in the last 1 week, 152.58% return in the last 6 months and 146.34% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of ₹699.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹140.3 & ₹42.65 respectively.

Raj Television Network Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.2 39.54 -59.03% 38.68 -58.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.56 4.82 -5.42% 3.59 +27.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.46 -71.31% 0.09 +50.49% Total Operating Expense 14.59 39.54 -63.09% 35.99 -59.46% Operating Income 1.61 0 +67665.63% 2.69 -40.15% Net Income Before Taxes 1.26 -0.48 +360.23% 2.17 -42.03% Net Income 0.99 -0.46 +316.7% 1.47 -32.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 -0.09 +309.88% 0.28 -33.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.99Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹16.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!