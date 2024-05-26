Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.93% YOY

Raj Television Network Q4 Results Live : Raj Television Network declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.11% & the profit decreased by 32.93% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 59.03% and the profit increased by 316.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.42% q-o-q & increased by 27.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 67665.63% q-o-q & decreased by 40.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.19 for Q4 which decreased by 33.05% Y-o-Y.
Raj Television Network has delivered -0.11% return in the last 1 week, 152.58% return in the last 6 months and 146.34% YTD return.
Currently, Raj Television Network has a market cap of ₹699.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹140.3 & ₹42.65 respectively.
Raj Television Network Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.2
|39.54
|-59.03%
|38.68
|-58.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.56
|4.82
|-5.42%
|3.59
|+27.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.46
|-71.31%
|0.09
|+50.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.59
|39.54
|-63.09%
|35.99
|-59.46%
|Operating Income
|1.61
|0
|+67665.63%
|2.69
|-40.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.26
|-0.48
|+360.23%
|2.17
|-42.03%
|Net Income
|0.99
|-0.46
|+316.7%
|1.47
|-32.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|-0.09
|+309.88%
|0.28
|-33.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.99Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!