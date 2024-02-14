Rajapalayam Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 67.81% YoY

Rajapalayam Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.95% & the profit decreased by 67.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.59% and the profit decreased by 74.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 4.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 100.09% q-o-q & decreased by 100.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 96.12% Y-o-Y.

Rajapalayam Mills has delivered -19.84% return in the last 1 week, 22.94% return in the last 6 months, and -1.41% YTD return.

Currently, Rajapalayam Mills has a market cap of ₹804.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1154 & ₹551 respectively.

Rajapalayam Mills Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 202.64 231.83 -12.59% 222.57 -8.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.13 26.3 -0.65% 24.89 +4.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.86 15.63 +20.67% 14.67 +28.56% Total Operating Expense 202.66 209.76 -3.38% 204.99 -1.14% Operating Income -0.02 22.07 -100.09% 17.58 -100.11% Net Income Before Taxes -14.55 7.14 -303.78% 4.78 -404.39% Net Income 2.53 9.77 -74.1% 7.86 -67.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.35 10.99 -96.83% 8.98 -96.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹202.64Cr

