Rajapalayam Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 67.81% YoY

Rajapalayam Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.95% & the profit decreased by 67.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.59% and the profit decreased by 74.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 4.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 100.09% q-o-q & decreased by 100.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 96.12% Y-o-Y.
Rajapalayam Mills has delivered -19.84% return in the last 1 week, 22.94% return in the last 6 months, and -1.41% YTD return.
Currently, Rajapalayam Mills has a market cap of ₹804.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1154 & ₹551 respectively.
Rajapalayam Mills Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|202.64
|231.83
|-12.59%
|222.57
|-8.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.13
|26.3
|-0.65%
|24.89
|+4.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.86
|15.63
|+20.67%
|14.67
|+28.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|202.66
|209.76
|-3.38%
|204.99
|-1.14%
|Operating Income
|-0.02
|22.07
|-100.09%
|17.58
|-100.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.55
|7.14
|-303.78%
|4.78
|-404.39%
|Net Income
|2.53
|9.77
|-74.1%
|7.86
|-67.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.35
|10.99
|-96.83%
|8.98
|-96.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹202.64Cr
