Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajapalayam Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 67.81% YoY

Rajapalayam Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 67.81% YoY

Livemint

Rajapalayam Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.95% YoY & profit decreased by 67.81% YoY

Rajapalayam Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rajapalayam Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.95% & the profit decreased by 67.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.59% and the profit decreased by 74.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 4.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 100.09% q-o-q & decreased by 100.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 96.12% Y-o-Y.

Rajapalayam Mills has delivered -19.84% return in the last 1 week, 22.94% return in the last 6 months, and -1.41% YTD return.

Currently, Rajapalayam Mills has a market cap of 804.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1154 & 551 respectively.

Rajapalayam Mills Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue202.64231.83-12.59%222.57-8.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.1326.3-0.65%24.89+4.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.8615.63+20.67%14.67+28.56%
Total Operating Expense202.66209.76-3.38%204.99-1.14%
Operating Income-0.0222.07-100.09%17.58-100.11%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.557.14-303.78%4.78-404.39%
Net Income2.539.77-74.1%7.86-67.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.3510.99-96.83%8.98-96.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹202.64Cr

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint.