Rajesh Exports Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 96.17% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q1 Results Live : Rajesh Exports declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 29.56% year-over-year (YoY), while profits plummeted by a staggering 96.17% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34%, but profit saw a remarkable increase of 137.57%.
The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 3.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 22.34% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses indicates a tightening of operational costs amidst declining revenues.
Despite the overall downturn, Rajesh Exports' operating income was up by 115.05% q-o-q, though it decreased by 91.28% YoY. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.4, reflecting a decrease of 96.18% YoY.
Over the past week, Rajesh Exports has delivered a marginal return of 0.1%. However, the performance over the longer term has been less favorable, with a -12.25% return in the last six months and a -19.36% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of now, Rajesh Exports has a market capitalization of ₹8727.88 Crores. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹560 and a low of ₹261. Despite the recent financial challenges, the company retains some market confidence.
On 16 Aug, 2024, the single analyst covering Rajesh Exports recommended a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock remains positive as of the same date, indicating a cautious optimism among market watchers.
Rajesh Exports Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60355.5
|91444.96
|-34%
|85688.59
|-29.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.15
|43.64
|-3.42%
|54.27
|-22.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.89
|11.22
|-2.93%
|31.3
|-65.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|60329.07
|91620.55
|-34.15%
|85385.57
|-29.35%
|Operating Income
|26.43
|-175.58
|+115.05%
|303.02
|-91.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.39
|-13.8
|+225.99%
|315.1
|-94.48%
|Net Income
|11.86
|-31.57
|+137.57%
|309.36
|-96.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.4
|-1.02
|+139.22%
|10.48
|-96.18%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess