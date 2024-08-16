Rajesh Exports Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 96.17% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Rajesh Exports Q1 Results Live : Rajesh Exports declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 29.56% year-over-year (YoY), while profits plummeted by a staggering 96.17% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34%, but profit saw a remarkable increase of 137.57%.

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 3.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 22.34% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses indicates a tightening of operational costs amidst declining revenues.

Despite the overall downturn, Rajesh Exports' operating income was up by 115.05% q-o-q, though it decreased by 91.28% YoY. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.4, reflecting a decrease of 96.18% YoY.

Over the past week, Rajesh Exports has delivered a marginal return of 0.1%. However, the performance over the longer term has been less favorable, with a -12.25% return in the last six months and a -19.36% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of now, Rajesh Exports has a market capitalization of 8727.88 Crores. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 560 and a low of 261. Despite the recent financial challenges, the company retains some market confidence.

On 16 Aug, 2024, the single analyst covering Rajesh Exports recommended a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock remains positive as of the same date, indicating a cautious optimism among market watchers.

Rajesh Exports Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue60355.591444.96-34%85688.59-29.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.1543.64-3.42%54.27-22.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.8911.22-2.93%31.3-65.21%
Total Operating Expense60329.0791620.55-34.15%85385.57-29.35%
Operating Income26.43-175.58+115.05%303.02-91.28%
Net Income Before Taxes17.39-13.8+225.99%315.1-94.48%
Net Income11.86-31.57+137.57%309.36-96.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.4-1.02+139.22%10.48-96.18%
FAQs
₹11.86Cr
₹60355.5Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
