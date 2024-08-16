Rajesh Exports Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 96.17% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q1 Results Live : Rajesh Exports declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 29.56% year-over-year (YoY), while profits plummeted by a staggering 96.17% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34%, but profit saw a remarkable increase of 137.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 3.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 22.34% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses indicates a tightening of operational costs amidst declining revenues.

Despite the overall downturn, Rajesh Exports' operating income was up by 115.05% q-o-q, though it decreased by 91.28% YoY. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.4, reflecting a decrease of 96.18% YoY.

Over the past week, Rajesh Exports has delivered a marginal return of 0.1%. However, the performance over the longer term has been less favorable, with a -12.25% return in the last six months and a -19.36% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of now, Rajesh Exports has a market capitalization of ₹8727.88 Crores. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹560 and a low of ₹261. Despite the recent financial challenges, the company retains some market confidence.

On 16 Aug, 2024, the single analyst covering Rajesh Exports recommended a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock remains positive as of the same date, indicating a cautious optimism among market watchers.

Rajesh Exports Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60355.5 91444.96 -34% 85688.59 -29.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.15 43.64 -3.42% 54.27 -22.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.89 11.22 -2.93% 31.3 -65.21% Total Operating Expense 60329.07 91620.55 -34.15% 85385.57 -29.35% Operating Income 26.43 -175.58 +115.05% 303.02 -91.28% Net Income Before Taxes 17.39 -13.8 +225.99% 315.1 -94.48% Net Income 11.86 -31.57 +137.57% 309.36 -96.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.4 -1.02 +139.22% 10.48 -96.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.86Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹60355.5Cr

