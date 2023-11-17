Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 87.85% YOY

Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 52.58% YoY & profit decreased by 87.85% YoY

Rajesh Exports declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 52.58% & the profit decreased by 87.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 55.58% and the profit decreased by 85.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.16% q-o-q & decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.98% q-o-q & decreased by 89.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.53 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 87.89% Y-o-Y.

Rajesh Exports has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -30.73% return in last 6 months and -44.87% YTD return.

Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of ₹11910.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1029.7 & ₹402 respectively.

Rajesh Exports Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38065.9 85688.59 -55.58% 80270.07 -52.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.33 54.27 -20.16% 54.37 -20.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.68 31.3 -65.87% 24.13 -55.74% Total Operating Expense 38026.46 85385.57 -55.47% 79876.32 -52.39% Operating Income 39.45 303.02 -86.98% 393.75 -89.98% Net Income Before Taxes 52.97 315.1 -83.19% 394.84 -86.58% Net Income 45.31 309.36 -85.35% 372.96 -87.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.53 10.48 -85.4% 12.63 -87.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.31Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹38065.9Cr

