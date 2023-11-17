Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 87.85% YOY

Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 87.85% YOY

Livemint

Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 52.58% YoY & profit decreased by 87.85% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 Results

Rajesh Exports declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 52.58% & the profit decreased by 87.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 55.58% and the profit decreased by 85.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.16% q-o-q & decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.98% q-o-q & decreased by 89.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.53 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 87.89% Y-o-Y.

Rajesh Exports has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -30.73% return in last 6 months and -44.87% YTD return.

Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of 11910.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1029.7 & 402 respectively.

Rajesh Exports Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38065.985688.59-55.58%80270.07-52.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.3354.27-20.16%54.37-20.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.6831.3-65.87%24.13-55.74%
Total Operating Expense38026.4685385.57-55.47%79876.32-52.39%
Operating Income39.45303.02-86.98%393.75-89.98%
Net Income Before Taxes52.97315.1-83.19%394.84-86.58%
Net Income45.31309.36-85.35%372.96-87.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.5310.48-85.4%12.63-87.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.31Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹38065.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.