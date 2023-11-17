Rajesh Exports Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 87.85% YOY
Rajesh Exports declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 52.58% & the profit decreased by 87.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 55.58% and the profit decreased by 85.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.16% q-o-q & decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 86.98% q-o-q & decreased by 89.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.53 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 87.89% Y-o-Y.
Rajesh Exports has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -30.73% return in last 6 months and -44.87% YTD return.
Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of ₹11910.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1029.7 & ₹402 respectively.
Rajesh Exports Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38065.9
|85688.59
|-55.58%
|80270.07
|-52.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.33
|54.27
|-20.16%
|54.37
|-20.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.68
|31.3
|-65.87%
|24.13
|-55.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|38026.46
|85385.57
|-55.47%
|79876.32
|-52.39%
|Operating Income
|39.45
|303.02
|-86.98%
|393.75
|-89.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.97
|315.1
|-83.19%
|394.84
|-86.58%
|Net Income
|45.31
|309.36
|-85.35%
|372.96
|-87.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.53
|10.48
|-85.4%
|12.63
|-87.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.31Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹38065.9Cr
