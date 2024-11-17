Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 0.55% YoY, Revenue Hits ₹66,923.67 Crore

Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024 show a revenue increase of 75.81% YoY, with profit rising by 0.55% YoY, standing at 45.56 crore and revenue at 66,923.67 crore.

Published17 Nov 2024, 04:36 AM IST
Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024
Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024:Rajesh Exports declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, marking a significant milestone with a topline increase of 75.81% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 45.56 crore, reflecting a modest increase of 0.55% from the previous year, while total revenue reached 66,923.67 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rajesh Exports demonstrated impressive growth, with revenue climbing by 10.88% and profit soaring by an astounding 284.22%. This growth trend highlights the company's robust operational performance in the current market.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed improvement, declining by 3.33% quarter-on-quarter and 5.97% year-on-year, indicating better cost management strategies.

Furthermore, the operating income surged by 146.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 64.93% year-on-year, showcasing Rajesh Exports' ability to enhance profitability effectively.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.54, which reflects a 0.65% increase year-on-year, indicating a steady return for shareholders amidst the fluctuating market conditions.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Rajesh Exports has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a return of -11.06% in the last week, -21.67% in the last six months, and -35.75% year-to-date.

Currently, Rajesh Exports has a market capitalization of 6,953.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 409 and a low of 232.6, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance.

As of 17 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous 'Buy' rating, suggesting optimism about the company's future prospects.

Rajesh Exports Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66923.6760355.5+10.88%38065.9+75.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.7442.15-3.33%43.33-5.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.510.89+5.6%10.68+7.65%
Total Operating Expense66858.6160329.07+10.82%38026.46+75.82%
Operating Income65.0626.43+146.16%39.45+64.93%
Net Income Before Taxes54.3717.39+212.65%52.97+2.64%
Net Income45.5611.86+284.22%45.31+0.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.540.4+285%1.53+0.65%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

₹45.56Cr
₹66923.67Cr
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 04:36 AM IST
