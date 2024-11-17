Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 0.55% YoY, Revenue Hits ₹66,923.67 Crore

Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024:Rajesh Exports declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, marking a significant milestone with a topline increase of 75.81% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹45.56 crore, reflecting a modest increase of 0.55% from the previous year, while total revenue reached ₹66,923.67 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Rajesh Exports demonstrated impressive growth, with revenue climbing by 10.88% and profit soaring by an astounding 284.22%. This growth trend highlights the company's robust operational performance in the current market.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed improvement, declining by 3.33% quarter-on-quarter and 5.97% year-on-year, indicating better cost management strategies.
Furthermore, the operating income surged by 146.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 64.93% year-on-year, showcasing Rajesh Exports' ability to enhance profitability effectively.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.54, which reflects a 0.65% increase year-on-year, indicating a steady return for shareholders amidst the fluctuating market conditions.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Rajesh Exports has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a return of -11.06% in the last week, -21.67% in the last six months, and -35.75% year-to-date.
Currently, Rajesh Exports has a market capitalization of ₹6,953.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹409 and a low of ₹232.6, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance.
As of 17 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous 'Buy' rating, suggesting optimism about the company's future prospects.
Rajesh Exports Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|66923.67
|60355.5
|+10.88%
|38065.9
|+75.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.74
|42.15
|-3.33%
|43.33
|-5.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.5
|10.89
|+5.6%
|10.68
|+7.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|66858.61
|60329.07
|+10.82%
|38026.46
|+75.82%
|Operating Income
|65.06
|26.43
|+146.16%
|39.45
|+64.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.37
|17.39
|+212.65%
|52.97
|+2.64%
|Net Income
|45.56
|11.86
|+284.22%
|45.31
|+0.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|0.4
|+285%
|1.53
|+0.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.56Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹66923.67Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.