Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 0.55% YoY, Revenue Hits ₹66,923.67 Crore

Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024:Rajesh Exports declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, marking a significant milestone with a topline increase of 75.81% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹45.56 crore, reflecting a modest increase of 0.55% from the previous year, while total revenue reached ₹66,923.67 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rajesh Exports demonstrated impressive growth, with revenue climbing by 10.88% and profit soaring by an astounding 284.22%. This growth trend highlights the company's robust operational performance in the current market.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed improvement, declining by 3.33% quarter-on-quarter and 5.97% year-on-year, indicating better cost management strategies.

Furthermore, the operating income surged by 146.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 64.93% year-on-year, showcasing Rajesh Exports' ability to enhance profitability effectively.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.54, which reflects a 0.65% increase year-on-year, indicating a steady return for shareholders amidst the fluctuating market conditions.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Rajesh Exports has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a return of -11.06% in the last week, -21.67% in the last six months, and -35.75% year-to-date.

Currently, Rajesh Exports has a market capitalization of ₹6,953.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹409 and a low of ₹232.6, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance.

As of 17 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous 'Buy' rating, suggesting optimism about the company's future prospects.

Rajesh Exports Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 66923.67 60355.5 +10.88% 38065.9 +75.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.74 42.15 -3.33% 43.33 -5.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.5 10.89 +5.6% 10.68 +7.65% Total Operating Expense 66858.61 60329.07 +10.82% 38026.46 +75.82% Operating Income 65.06 26.43 +146.16% 39.45 +64.93% Net Income Before Taxes 54.37 17.39 +212.65% 52.97 +2.64% Net Income 45.56 11.86 +284.22% 45.31 +0.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 0.4 +285% 1.53 +0.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.56Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹66923.67Cr

